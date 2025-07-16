How to upgrade your mobile device

How to Upgrade Your Device

It's now easier than ever to check your upgrade eligibility and get the latest and greatest devices on the market. To get started, go to vzw.com and sign in to your My Verizon account. For a quick view, under My Verizon overview page, scroll down to the My Devices section. Here, you can see each of your devices listed, the upgrade status as well as any payments that are remaining. You can select Upgrade now from any of the eligible devices to select your new device. Or to see all the options available, select Devices from the My Verizon navigation and choose Upgrade or replace device.



On the upgrade options page, you will first need to select the device you wish to replace or upgrade. You will see the devices that are currently eligible to upgrade listed first. These devices are already paid in full and have no outstanding payments that needs to be made in order to upgrade.



If you have devices on your account that still have a device payment balance, those will be listed separately below. You'll see the amount needed to Upgrade early and keep your device. Make your selection here, if you've chosen a device that has a remaining balance, you can choose to pay off the remaining balance and keep your phone, or (if available) pay off the balance and trade-in your phone.



Once you've satisfied any remaining device payments (if applicable) or chosen a device that is already eligible for upgrade, you can check out all the great phones and devices that are available. Upgrade to one of our most popular phones or scroll down for more options. You can filter based on things like brand or operating system, and choose to see the full retail price or the device monthly payment price. You can compare up to 4 at once, or click on any device for more information.



Once you've found the perfect fit for you, select any options like color or memory size if available, once complete click Continue. Next you'll continue on to choose the device protection coverage that's right for you. You will also get the option to add an accessory, make your selection, scroll down and click Next to continue. If eligible, you'll then be prompted to trade-in your old device and could receive an account credit on a Verizon electronic Gift Card. If you'd like to trade-in an old device just follow the prompts, if you don't want to trade-in a device just click Skip trade-in.



If you don't see the option to trade-in here, no worries. You will have the opportunity to trade-in from the shopping cart. Your shopping cart will show the total cost for your purchase today and what your monthly charges will be. If you need to make a change or revise any items in your cart, just use the link below each section then enter any promo codes you may have. You'll have the option to checkout with Pay Pal or you can select Begin Secure Checkout to continue with another form of payment.



In order to complete your order, you'll need to review the checkout page. You'll first see your delivery options, you can choose to have your new device shipped to you or (if the service is available) you'll see an option to pick it up at a local store. If you select In-Store Pickup, you'll be prompted to complete a customer verification, review the additional shipping information and confirm your payment method.



Next, review and agree to the terms and conditions and customer agreement, and then click to Place Your Order. You'll receive an order confirmation e-mail shortly which you should save for your records.



That's it -- the simple, intuitive and quick way to upgrade to the latest device.