Verizon Mobile + Home Discount Terms

This page is for Mobile + Home Discount terms as of 2/27/25. For program terms before 2/27/25, visit Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards Program Terms (pre 2/27/25).



These Mobile + Home Discount Terms ("Terms") govern your qualification for our Mobile + Home Discount if you receive the Mobile + Home Discount on or after 02/27/25. The Terms provide that we have the ability to make changes to the Mobile + Home Discount or these Terms. Customers who received the Mobile + Home discount prior to 02/27/25 can find the terms applicable to their Mobile + Home Discount below these Terms.



"We", "our" or "us" refers to Verizon. "You" or "your" refers to you.



By participating in the Mobile + Home Discount offer, you're accepting the Terms, and acknowledge that you:

Are at least 18 years old; Understand that your Mobile + Home Discount and other benefits are subject to these Terms; Are a resident of the United States (excluding the US territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands).

The Mobile + Home Discount is separate from any other rewards or loyalty program, and is subject to the Customer Agreements and other terms that may be applicable to your Verizon services. Any information we collect from your participation in the Mobile + Home Discount is governed by the Verizon Privacy Policy.