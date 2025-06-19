The Mobile + Home Discount makes a special discount and other benefits available to customers who have eligible postpaid Verizon Wireless and Verizon Home Internet plans ("Joint Customers"). The Mobile + Home Discount is available to all joint customers if both accounts remain in good standing. Business, prepaid, and employee accounts are not eligible for the Mobile + Home Discount. More information about the Mobile + Home Discount is available at https://www.verizon.com/discounts/phone-home-internet-bundle/.
Verizon Mobile + Home Discount Terms
This page is for Mobile + Home Discount terms as of 2/27/25. For program terms before 2/27/25, visit Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards Program Terms (pre 2/27/25).
These Mobile + Home Discount Terms ("Terms") govern your qualification for our Mobile + Home Discount if you receive the Mobile + Home Discount on or after 02/27/25. The Terms provide that we have the ability to make changes to the Mobile + Home Discount or these Terms. Customers who received the Mobile + Home discount prior to 02/27/25 can find the terms applicable to their Mobile + Home Discount below these Terms.
"We", "our" or "us" refers to Verizon. "You" or "your" refers to you.
By participating in the Mobile + Home Discount offer, you're accepting the Terms, and acknowledge that you:
- Are at least 18 years old;
- Understand that your Mobile + Home Discount and other benefits are subject to these Terms;
- Are a resident of the United States (excluding the US territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands).
The Mobile + Home Discount is separate from any other rewards or loyalty program, and is subject to the Customer Agreements and other terms that may be applicable to your Verizon services. Any information we collect from your participation in the Mobile + Home Discount is governed by the Verizon Privacy Policy.
- An authorized account owner/manager/user must:
- Enroll in the Mobile + Home Discount by setting up online accounts for both your Verizon Wireless and Fios services;
- Download the My Verizon App on your smartphone; and
- Use the My Verizon App to link your Wireless and Fios Accounts.
- In some cases, Verizon may automatically enroll eligible customers in the Mobile + Home Discount. If so, an authorized account owner / manager / user must:
- Set up online accounts for both your Verizon Wireless and Fios services and
- Download the My Verizon App on your smartphone.
- The Mobile + Home Discount. The amount of the Mobile + Home Discount for joint customers in good standing will be $15/month off Verizon Home Internet services.
- Mobile + Home priority customer support. Mobile + Home customers get priority customer support, with benefits like faster access to our most experienced customer service representatives.
- A Perk on Us (up to $10/month). Mobile + Home Discount customers with 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home Plus, 1 or 2 Gig Fios (markets without a Gig plan will offer the perk on us credit to the max provisioning speed allowed) Internet service will receive a Perk on Us (up to $10/month). Mobile + Home Perk Credit requires one paid perk on an eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible home internet plan. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your Verizon mobile bill as long as one paid perk remains active on either account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet moved to ineligible plan. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles. Eligible perks can be found here: https://www.verizon.com/digital/nsa/secure/ui/products/producthub/home/
Participation in the Mobile + Home Discount
To participate in the Mobile + Home Discount:
Fios Internet Customers:
By using or enrolling in the Mobile + Home Discount, you agree that your participation is subject to these Terms and that we may send you information about the Mobile + Home Discount via email, mail, texts, or push notifications on the My Verizon App, on your smartphone or tablet.
5G Home or LTE Internet Customers:
No action is required for eligible 5G Home or LTE Home Internet customers. The discount will automatically be applied to their home internet service. Customers must maintain both qualifying services to keep the Mobile + Home Discount.
Mobile + Home Discount Details
Your Mobile + Home Discounts may not be fully combinable with other Verizon offers / discounts. For example, if you belong to a Verizon Enhanced Community and/or receive Verizon Fios internet services as part of a bulk purchasing agreement, you may not qualify for the Mobile + Home Discount or may qualify for a portion of the Discount. You will not receive a Mobile + Home Discount that would result in your Verizon Wireless or Fios bill falling below $0 monthly.
You may link only one Verizon Wireless with one Fios Internet account. After your accounts are linked, they can't be changed, even if you have multiple Wireless and/or Fios Internet accounts. Note: Customers will not incur additional financial obligations by enrolling in the Mobile + Home Discount and linking their Verizon Wireless and Fios accounts. Late payment on one account will not affect services or the status of the other account, though it may affect your Program Mobile + Home Discount and other benefits.
Mobile + Home Benefits
These Mobile + Home Discount Terms ("Terms") govern your Mobile + Home benefits if you received the Mobile + Home Discount on or after 2/27/25.
Termination or Changes to Your Mobile + Home Discount
The Mobile + Home Discounts and other benefits are based on your maintaining qualified postpaid Verizon Wireless and Verizon Home internet services in good standing. Changes or termination of these services can result in the loss of the Discount or other benefits. We may change these Terms at any time, with or without notice. We may also modify or terminate the Mobile + Home Discount and other benefits at our discretion. Any updates to these Program Terms will be effective immediately upon posting at https://www.verizon.com/support/mobile-home-discount-legal and in the My Verizon App, where you may access these Terms at any time. If you continue to receive the Mobile + Home Discount after such changes, it means you're accepting the changes to the Mobile + Home Discount and these Terms.
Additional Questions and Concerns:
Please review our Verizon Mobile + Home Discount FAQs from our website, https://www.verizon.com/support/mobile-home-discounts-faqs/. For support, call us at 1-866-895-5579.
6/19/2025