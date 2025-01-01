Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

No longer supported: Usage Controls

Usage Controls is no longer available to add to your account. If you have Usage Controls, you can keep it. You can also consider switching to Verizon Family, which lets you manage all compatible devices on your Verizon mobile account.

Get Verizon Family

Learn more about Verizon Family:

