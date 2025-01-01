Verizon Family FAQs

You can get Verizon Family or Verizon Family Plus if you have:

A standard monthly Verizon mobile account with 10 or fewer lines

An Android smartphone (7.0 and newer) or iOS (15.0 or newer)

An Android tablet (7.0 and newer)

An Apple iPad (15.0 or newer)

To check your eligibility, go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon. If Verizon Family is listed there, you can sign up for it.



Keep in mind: Business and prepaid accounts aren't eligible to get Verizon Family.