Verizon Family FAQs

Verizon Family is a service that helps manage your dependents' smartphone or connected tablet use.
With Verizon Family Plus, you can manage all compatible devices on the same Verizon mobile account from a single app:
- Filter content
- Limit and monitor Verizon cellular call and text activity (smartphones only)
- Monitor web and app activity
- Supervise screen time
- Pause the internet
- Use location tracking, Pick me up and check-in features
- Get Roadside Assistance
- View driving activity and number of times the phone was used while driving
- Use 24/7 Assist professional monitoring service
- And more.