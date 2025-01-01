How to use Verizon Family

First download the Verizon Family app on your iPhone®, Android™ smartphones or Verizon connected tablets.
Download the Verizon Family app in Google Play™ or the Apple® App Store®.
Learn how to troubleshoot if you're having trouble signing in to the Family app.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Download the Verizon Family app
First download the Verizon Family app on your iPhone®, Android™ smartphones or Verizon connected tablets.
Learn how to start using Verizon Family
Visit these pages to get step-by-step instructions:
- Verizon Family - Add service
- Verizon Family - Add Service via My Verizon Website
You can sign up in the My Verizon website, but you must have the Verizon Family app to use all the available features.
- Verizon Family - Sign Out
Download the Verizon Family Companion app
You must download the Verizon Family Companion app on your dependent's iPhone®, Android smartphones or Verizon connected tablets to use all the Verizon Family features.
On your dependent's device, download the Verizon Family Companion app in Google Play™ or the Apple® App Store®.
Pair and unpair the Verizon Family and Companion apps
You must pair the guardian and dependent devices to get the full features of Verizon Family.
View the Verizon Family home dashboard
The home dashboard is the first screen you see when you sign in to the Verizon Family app. It gives you quick access to:
- See call and text activity
- See web and app activity
- Locate your dependent's phones (with Verizon Family Plus)
- View driving insights
Upgrade to Verizon Family Plus
You can upgrade to Verizon Family Plus from the dashboard of the app when you first sign in.
Learn how to upgrade on our Verizon Family - Upgrade or Downgrade Subscription page.
Contacts
Set up and view your dependent's contacts:
- Trusted contacts - People you want your dependent to be able to call and text at all times.
- Top contacts - Contacts your dependent communicates with most frequently.
- Add contacts to a watch list and get notified about texts or calls with this contact.
Note:
- Blocking contacts isn't available for lines on the Just Kids plan.* All numbers are blocked except for their trusted contacts.
- Over the Top (OTT) data (e.g., iMessage®) must be managed directly on your dependent's phone. Activity from third-party messaging and calling apps will not be included in call and text activity.
- Blocking contacts isn't available for Verizon connected tablets on the Verizon Family account. These devices can't make or receive calls or text messages.
Good to know: This information also applies to Verizon Smart Family (no longer available to add to accounts).
*No longer available to add to accounts.
Internet access
Suspend or resume internet connectivity on your dependent's device.
Learn how by visiting our Verizon Family - Pause or Resume Internet Connectivity page.
Map/Location
View the general location of a family member on a map.
Location alerts/Notifications
Learn how to set alerts and notifications:
You can set up alerts to notify you of:
- Your dependent's current location
- When your dependent arrives at and leaves certain places
- Your dependent's location at set times during the day
- Daily and/or weekly notifications of important activities
- Communication with new and watchlist contacts
Driving Insights
View driving activity and phone usage while driving.
*Driving insights is automatically enabled for new Guardians or Members. If you had Driving Insights before 5/19/25, you may have to enable/allow your location in Verizon Family permissions.
Content filters
You can block certain content and apps by using category filters.
Time restrictions
Time restrictions are specific times when you don't want your dependent to be able to call, text or use data or Wi-Fi (e.g., during school, after bedtime, etc.).
Note:
- To block Wi-Fi, you must be paired with your dependent's Verizon Family Companion app.
- Time restrictions only limit data usage for lines on the Just Kids plan*. Calling and texting are already limited to trusted contacts only.
- Time restrictions only limit data usage for Verizon connected tablets on the Verizon Family account. These devices are unable to make or receive calls and text messages.
*No longer available to add to accounts.
Usage limits
You can set data limits in gigabytes that renew at the beginning of each billing cycle.
Block purchases/Remove purchase limit
Purchase limits help you manage how much your dependent can bill to your Verizon account each month.
Set message limits/Remove message limits
Once the set limit is reached, text messaging is restricted.
Notes:
- This isn't available for lines on the Just Kids plan*, as their texting is always limited to trusted contacts only.
- Over the Top (OTT) data (e.g., iMessage) has to be managed directly on the device.
*No longer available to add to accounts.
Set call limits/Remove call limits
You can set limits on the number of minutes used for calls (except to/from 911 and trusted contacts) for each billing cycle. Learn more:
View web & app activity
You can see a graph of the amount of screen time by your dependent for each hour of the day and see a detailed view of the day's activities, including specific websites and apps visited in each category.
Add a line to Verizon Family
You can add a family member to your Verizon Family account through the app.
Follow the steps on our Verizon Family - Add, Edit or Remove Guardian / Dependent / Member Roles page.
Remove a line from Verizon Family
You can remove a family member from your Verizon Family account through the app.
Follow the steps on our Verizon Family - Add, Edit or Remove Guardian / Dependent / Member Roles page.
Assign roles
Add, edit or remove family member roles.
When you add a line, the role of that family member will automatically be assigned based on their account role in My Verizon:
- Account Owner / Account Manager – Guardian
- Account Member – Dependent
To change a line's role from dependent to guardian, you must add that line to the Account Manager list in My Verizon.
To change a line's role from guardian to dependent, you'll need to remove that line from the Account Manager list in My Verizon.
Unsubscribe
The primary Guardian / Account Owner can unsubscribe from Verizon Family. Get step by step instructions by visiting Verizon Family - Remove Service via Website
You can also unsubscribe from Verizon Family through the My Verizon app.
To remove Verizon Family from your account:
- Go to Services & perks.
- Scroll to Verizon Family.
- Tap Manage Enrollment.
- Select Remove Verizon Family.
Safe Walk and 24/7 Assist
View our How to use Safe Walk and 24/7 Assist video.
Learn how to set up Safe Walk:
Learn how to set up and use 24/7 Assist:
Troubleshoot issues with the Verizon Family app
If you're having trouble signing into the Verizon Family app, be sure you're using the latest version:
- Sign in your device's app store. Search for the Verizon Family app. If you see an UPDATE button, tap it. Follow the prompts to install.
- Open the Family app and tap SIGN IN. When prompted, enter your My Verizon User ID and password. We'll send you a text message with an authorization code.
- Enter the code in the Verify PIN box.
If you already have the latest app version, you might be having difficulty signing in because:
- The User ID and/or password you entered isn't correct - You must sign into the Verizon Family app with your My Verizon User ID and password. To check or reset your My Verizon login details:
- Sign out of your My Verizon app.
- Sign in to My Verizon (don't use facial ID or a stored password). If sign in doesn't work, that means you may have an invalid password.
- To reset your My Verizon password, tap Forgot Password on the app sign in page (if using a computer, go to the My Verizon sign in page) and follow the prompts to reset your User ID or password.
- Your My Verizon account is locked - You may be locked out after attempting to sign in with an incorrect password. To gain access, open the app sign in page (if using a computer, go to the My Verizon sign in page). Choose Forgot Info to create a new password online.
- An incorrect User ID is saved in your Verizon Family app - You must use the same User ID as used for your My Verizon account. To verify your My Verizon User ID: In My Verizon on the My Profile page under Security, choose User ID.
- Your Verizon Family storage needs to be cleared - Having too many saved files can cause issues. To clear your cache:
- Samsung devices: Open your device's Settings, select or search for the Verizon Family app. Tap Storage, then Clear cache.
- iOS and other Android devices: Uninstall the Verizon Family app. Visit your device's app store, search for the Verizon Family app and tap Install. Follow the prompts.
Note: Your Verizon Family settings won't be affected by clearing your cache.
- Cookies settings need to be checked (iOS devices only) - Disabling cookies might prevent you from using certain parts of a site, or signing in even with the right User ID and password. To Enable Cookies in the Safari web browser from your iPhone:
- Open your Settings application.
- Tap Safari > Advance.
- Toggle Block All Cookies to "Off."
- Sign into the Verizon Family app with your My Verizon login credentials.