Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Premium Tech Support - Support Overview | Verizon

Our premium tech support services are available for a monthly fee.

Tech Coach provides tech support for your mobile phone and virtually any device that connects to it.

Home Device Advisor provides premium tech support for virtually all your home entertainment, home office, wearables and smart home products.

If you don't subscribe to either of these services and need help with your Verizon service, please contact Verizon..