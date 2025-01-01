Make a payment arrangement to pay your mobile bill FAQs

When you make a payment arrangement, you're arranging to pay your entire past due account balance. Your available options depend on your account history with us.
There are 2 kinds of payment arrangements. You may be able to do either or both (your options will be displayed).
Schedule a payment (also called a future-dated payment): This is when you set a payment to be automatically deducted from your payment method (debit card, credit card, check [EFT]) on a date you choose to pay. You can:
- Schedule a date to pay part or all of your account balance.
- Schedule 2 different dates to pay parts of your account balance (called a "split arrangement").
- You can pay once today and pick a future date for the other, or pick 2 future dates. You can make 2 payments total. Both payment methods can be the same or different.
- How soon the second payment must be made varies by customer. Your options are shown when you set up the arrangement.
- Not everyone is eligible for a 2-part arrangement.
Make a payment arrangement: This is when you choose a date to pay us but you don't schedule any automatic payments. It's up to you to come back and pay us on the date that you chose. You can make a payment arrangement on:
- Part or all of your account balance by a certain date.
- Parts of your balance on 2 different dates. A "2-part payment arrangement" has the same requirements as a split arrangement.
Watch our How to set up a promise to pay your bill video to learn how to set up a payment arrangement in the My Verizon app.
Ready to set up a payment arrangement? It's easy to do on the Payment arrangements page in My Verizon.
Note: You can set up an arrangement only if your current bill isn't paid and an amount is due. If your bill is paid, you won't see payment arrangement options.