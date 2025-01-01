Make a payment arrangement to pay your mobile bill FAQs

When you make a payment arrangement, you're arranging to pay your entire past due account balance. Your available options depend on your account history with us.



There are 2 kinds of payment arrangements. You may be able to do either or both (your options will be displayed).



Schedule a payment (also called a future-dated payment): This is when you set a payment to be automatically deducted from your payment method (debit card, credit card, check [EFT]) on a date you choose to pay. You can:

Schedule a date to pay part or all of your account balance.

Schedule 2 different dates to pay parts of your account balance (called a "split arrangement"). You can pay once today and pick a future date for the other, or pick 2 future dates. You can make 2 payments total. Both payment methods can be the same or different. How soon the second payment must be made varies by customer. Your options are shown when you set up the arrangement. Not everyone is eligible for a 2-part arrangement.



Make a payment arrangement: This is when you choose a date to pay us but you don't schedule any automatic payments. It's up to you to come back and pay us on the date that you chose. You can make a payment arrangement on:

Part or all of your account balance by a certain date.

Parts of your balance on 2 different dates. A "2-part payment arrangement" has the same requirements as a split arrangement.

Watch our How to set up a promise to pay your bill video to learn how to set up a payment arrangement in the My Verizon app.



Ready to set up a payment arrangement? It's easy to do on the Payment arrangements page in My Verizon.



Note: You can set up an arrangement only if your current bill isn't paid and an amount is due. If your bill is paid, you won't see payment arrangement options.