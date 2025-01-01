Paying your Verizon mobile bill FAQs

Here's how you can pay your mobile bill:
|How to pay
|Payment methods
|Sign in to My Verizon app or website to Pay your bill.
Optional: Set up automatic monthly debits (Auto Pay).
Register for My Verizon to view, manage and pay your bill wherever, whenever you need to.
|You can save and use:
Other forms of payment:
|Pay your bill online without signing in. Requires account number and ZIP code.
|Checking account, credit card, debit card or Verizon Gift Card.
|Visit a Verizon store. Pay at a bill pay kiosk or with an Experience Specialist.
|Cash, checking account, credit card, debit card or Verizon Gift Card.
|Dial #PMT from your mobile phone or 800-922-0204 from any phone.
|Credit card, checking account or your already-saved payment method.
|
Call Customer Service. There's a $10 Agent Assistance fee for payments made via a Customer Service Representative.
|
Credit card, debit card, Verizon Gift Card or checking account.
|Mail your payment. From the Contact Us page, choose More options > Mailing addresses > Payment address and enter your ZIP code.
|Check or money order.