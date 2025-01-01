Paying your Verizon mobile bill FAQs

Learn how to pay your Verizon mobile bill. Find out how to change your payment type or due date. Understand what happens if your payment is late.



If you're on a Verizon prepaid plan, visit Prepaid Billing & Payments FAQs.

Sign in to My Verizon to view and manage your billing.

Pay your bill - Make a one-time payment without signing in.

Need to change the Verizon plans or services you're paying for? Visit your account page in My Verizon.