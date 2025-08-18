|
TCL FLIP 3 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
