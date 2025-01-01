|
TCL FLIP 3 Overview
Find all TCL FLIP 3 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your FLIP 3.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your FLIP 3.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Prepaid FLIP 3.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Add Personal Email Account
Here's how to add an email account to your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., text size, clock, etc.) for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your FLIP 3 doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Auto Receive Messages
Here's how to check settings on your FLIP 3 if you're not receiving your picture / video messages.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video via Messaging
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share with your FLIP 3 via the Messages app.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Change Network Mode
If your FLIP 3 drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Check Device Storage
If your FLIP 3 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Features
TCL FLIP 3 - Check Voicemail
Here's how to check Voicemail messages from your FLIP 3 or from a different phone.
Troubleshooting
TCL FLIP 3 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your FLIP 3 has liquid or other physical damage.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Compose and Send Email Message
Here's how to create and send an email message from your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message via the Messages app on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete text messages from your FLIP 3 via the Messages app.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection
Here's how to remove a paired Bluetooth device from your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Email Account Common Settings
Here's info on common personal email settings (e.g., account name, etc.) for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Email Account Notification Settings
Here's how to manage notifications for a personal email account on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Email Account Password and Server Settings
Here's how to update personal email password and server settings for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Email Account Signature Settings
Here's how to enter or edit the personal email signature on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Email Account Sync Frequency Settings
Here's how to adjust the personal email sync frequency settings on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change, enable or disable the SIM card lock code on your Flip 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, etc.) on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your FLIP 3.
Troubleshooting
TCL FLIP 3 - Master Reset
Here's how to restore your FLIP 3 to factory default settings.
Troubleshooting
TCL FLIP 3 - Master Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to reset your FLIP 3 to factory default settings if it has a blank / frozen screen or calling / app issues.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Memory Save Location
Here's how to change the location where your FLIP 3 saves media files.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your FLIP 3 and a computer.
Features
TCL FLIP 3 - Move Pictures or Videos to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move pictures / videos from internal storage on your FLIP 3 to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your FLIP 3 lets you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Remove an Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal email account from your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Save a Picture / Video Message
Here's how to save a picture or video file sent as a message to your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Send Existing Picture / Video via Messaging
Here's how to send a saved picture or video from your FLIP 3 to a messaging recipient.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Set Date and Time
If your FLIP 3 shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Set Ringtones / Alert Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / alert sounds on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Flip 3 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TCL FLIP 3 provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your FLIP 3 to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Message Delivery Confirmation Setting On / Off
Here's how to receive delivery confirmation for messages sent from your FLIP 3 via the Messages app.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your FLIP 3 on or off.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL FLIP 3 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and / or videos on your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your FLIP 3 is running.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your FLIP 3.
Features
TCL FLIP 3 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your FLIP 3.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL FLIP 3.
Troubleshooting
TCL FLIP 3 Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TCL FLIP 3. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL FLIP 3. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
TCL FLIP 3 Voice & Text FAQs
Learn about possible data charges for your TCL FLIP 3 Voice & Text only device.