Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs

You can opt out of 3 of the 4 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts:

Presidential Alerts - About news of national authority concern. You cannot opt out of these alerts.

Imminent Danger Alerts - Severe and extreme alerts about weather events and threat levels. You can opt out of these alerts.

AMBER Alerts - About the disappearance of persons (minor or otherwise). You can opt out of these alerts.

Public Safety Messages - Additional information about actions to take in response to one of the other alert types. (May not be available on older devices.) You can opt out of these alerts.

To opt out you must change your device's settings. To learn how, visit Let's Troubleshoot Your Device:

Enter your device in the search field under Filter (e.g., "Samsung" or "S23", etc.) and choose your device. Select Troubleshoot under the device's name on the device tile. In the Search Another Issue field, type "Adjust wireless emergency alerts." Follow the instructions.

View a list of compatible devices.