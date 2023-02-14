Benefits and questions before getting an unlocked phone
An unlocked phone offers some benefits but may raise some questions for you, too. Learn what you need to know about unlocked phones as you consider one for purchase.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Verizon Prepaid plans: Your top questions answered
Simplify your spending with one of Verizon's No Annual Contract Monthly (also known as prepaid) plans.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Certified Pre-Owned phones: What you need to know
Buying a certified pre-owned phone? From refurbished to “like new” phones, here is how to tell if a certified pre-owned phone is worth it.Article review date: 2.14.2023
What to do with your old smartphone
If you’re wondering what to do with your old smartphone, check out this list of options. From recycling to donating, there are many ways to pass it on.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on services and perks ranging from entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.