Apple iPhone - iOS Software Updates

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your Apple iPhone. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.

You can update through iTunes®, Wi-Fi or over the Verizon wireless network*.

Before starting your software update:

  • Connect your device to Wi-Fi (if you aren't using iTunes), or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

iOS Version 26

Release date: 09/15/2025

What's changing:

iOS 26 is now available from Apple. This update features a new design, intelligent experiences and improvements to the apps you rely on every day. iOS 26 also brings meaningful enhancements to Lock Screen, Home Screen, navigation, controls, Camera, Photos, Wallet, CarPlay and so much more.

iOS Version 18.7

Release date: 09/15/2025

What's changing:

iOS 18.7 is now available from Apple. This update includes performance improvements and security updates, recommended for everyone.

Update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS as soon as it's released, or continue on the current iOS or iPadOS version while still getting important security updates for a period of time. For more information visit Apple's update article.

iOS Version 16.7.12

Release date: 09/15/2025

What's changing:

iOS 16.7.12 is now available from Apple. iOS 16.7.12 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for everyone.

iOS Version 15.8.5

Release date: 09/15/2025

What's changing:

iOS 15.8.5 is now available from Apple. iOS 15.8.5 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for everyone.

iOS Version 12.5.7

Release date: 01/24/2023

What's changing:

iOS 12.5.7 is now available from Apple. iOS 12.5.7 provides important security updates, recommended for all users.

