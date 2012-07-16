|
Apple iPhone - iOS Software Updates
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your Apple iPhone. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.
You can update through iTunes®, Wi-Fi or over the Verizon wireless network*.
Before starting your software update:
- Connect your device to Wi-Fi (if you aren't using iTunes), or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
iOS Version 26
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iOS 26 is now available from Apple. This update features a new design, intelligent experiences and improvements to the apps you rely on every day. iOS 26 also brings meaningful enhancements to Lock Screen, Home Screen, navigation, controls, Camera, Photos, Wallet, CarPlay and so much more.
Learn about all the benefits of iOS 26 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
iOS Version 18.7
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iOS 18.7 is now available from Apple. This update includes performance improvements and security updates, recommended for everyone.
Learn about all the benefits of iOS 18.7 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:
Update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS as soon as it's released, or continue on the current iOS or iPadOS version while still getting important security updates for a period of time. For more information visit Apple's update article.
iOS Version 16.7.12
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iOS 16.7.12 is now available from Apple. iOS 16.7.12 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for everyone.
Learn about all the benefits of iOS 16.7.12 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:
iOS Version 15.8.5
Release date: 09/15/2025
What's changing:
iOS 15.8.5 is now available from Apple. iOS 15.8.5 includes performance improvements and important security updates, recommended for everyone.
Learn about all the benefits of iOS 15.8.5 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:
iOS Version 12.5.7
Release date: 01/24/2023
What's changing:
iOS 12.5.7 is now available from Apple. iOS 12.5.7 provides important security updates, recommended for all users.
Learn about all the benefits of iOS 12.5.7 on Apple's website.
Impacted devices:
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
- Learn how to use your device with our device tutorials.
- Operating System FAQs.
Not all features of this update are available on all Verizon wireless phones.
*Data usage applies. Apple, iPhone and iTunes are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the US and other countries and is used under license.