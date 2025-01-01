Company Name ID FAQs

With Company Name ID your organization can choose how outbound calls appear to people you call. For each line that has Company Name ID, the account Administrator can set up a custom name (e.g., the company name, department name, employee's name, etc.), number and image.
Learn about My Business and Verizon Enterprise Center account access roles.
We don't pre-screen Company Name ID information that you submit when using these services. To use these services, you must represent and warrant to us that the information you provide is accurate, not intended to offend, impersonate, misinform or mislead others, and does not infringe or violate someone else's rights or the law, rules or regulations with regard to privacy, intellectual property or otherwise.
What is Company Name ID?
How much does Company Name ID cost?
Which Verizon wireless devices are eligible to use Company Name ID?
What is a Custom Number for Company Name ID?
Using a Custom Number allows you to display a different callback number to any other phone number owned by your organization. For example, the line can display the phone number for the corporate scheduling department when a field technician calls a customer.
Does the Company Name ID work for all phone numbers that my organization calls, or do my customers need to have a special device?
It depends on how you use Company Name ID. Your company's information will display based on the receiving device's capabilities:
- Custom Number - Devices that show an incoming call number
- Custom Number and Name - Devices with Caller ID
- Company image - A compatible Verizon wireless device
Can I use a toll-free number as the display number for Company Name ID?
Yes, Company Name ID can support toll-free numbers, however, there are some drawbacks. If a Custom Number Display is set to a toll-free number, then calls made by mobile telephone numbers using the custom number may not be accepted by other terminating toll-free numbers. The company name also may not always appear on the called party's device. Company Name ID retrieves its data from various carrier databases, and not all databases support toll-free numbers.
Are there parameters for the file type and image size I can use with Company Name ID?
Yes, these are the parameters for using an image with Company Name ID:
- File formats - JPG and PNG only
- Maximum file size - 2 MB
- Maximum height / width - 10,000 x 10,000 pixels
What is Caller ID spoofing?
You may be able to download software apps offered by unaffiliated third party providers that manipulate or "spoof" the Caller ID that appears to the person receiving your call. We don't pre-screen the third party apps you download. However, you should review any applicable third party terms and conditions before subscribing to or using such services.
Refer to our Account Security page for more information and help with spam or fraudulent activities.
Should I be aware of any liability issues with Company Name ID / Caller ID and spoofing?
We have the right, in our sole discretion, to refuse to pass or to remove any Caller ID / Company Name ID information and to investigate reports of misuse, abuse or other violations. Such violations may result in your service being limited, suspended or terminated for cause. Submitting misleading or inaccurate information to us or a third party provider, or misuse of your mobile device, with the intent to defraud, cause harm or wrongfully obtain anything of value may also subject you to civil and criminal penalties.
How do I add Company Name ID?
You can add Company Name ID if you're the Administrator.
To add Company Name ID:
- Call Customer Service at 800-526-3178 and ask them to make the feature available to add to your account.
- Sign in to your account online using My Business or Verizon Enterprise Center.
- Click Manage Account.
- In the "Service" column, click Manage Wireless Numbers.
- Hover over Account Maintenance (My Business) or Accounts & Maintenance (VEC).
- Check the box next to a number on your account that you'd like to add Company ID to.
Note: You can only add or remove features for one line at a time.
- Click the Actions dropdown menu.
- In the "Plan & Features" column, click Add or Remove Features.
- You can search for Company Name ID, or scroll down to the "Basic Features" section, and click the slider next to Company Name ID. It'll be green, and you’ll see "Added" beneath the name.
- Click Continue.
- Review your selections and choose when you want the change to take effect.
- Select an email address to send a confirmation to for the feature change.
- Click Submit.
You've successfully added Company Name ID to a number on your account.
How do I set up and customize Company Name ID?
First you'll need to subscribe one or more lines to Company Name ID. To customize your Company ID settings:
- Sign in to your account online using My Business or Verizon Enterprise Center.
- Click Manage Account.
- Click Product Tools.
- Click Name ID Services.
- Check the box next to each line you want to edit.
- Check Edit Selected at the bottom-left side of the screen.
- Enter the desired information for Custom Number, Full Display Name, Short Display Name, and Logo/Image or Category.
Note: Click the COPY TO X LINES link to copy the information entered to other lines on your account.
- When finished, click Submit Changes.
You've successfully customized your Company Name ID settings.