Company Name ID FAQs

With Company Name ID your organization can choose how outbound calls appear to people you call. For each line that has Company Name ID, the account Administrator can set up a custom name (e.g., the company name, department name, employee's name, etc.), number and image.



Learn about My Business and Verizon Enterprise Center account access roles.



We don't pre-screen Company Name ID information that you submit when using these services. To use these services, you must represent and warrant to us that the information you provide is accurate, not intended to offend, impersonate, misinform or mislead others, and does not infringe or violate someone else's rights or the law, rules or regulations with regard to privacy, intellectual property or otherwise.