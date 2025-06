You have the option to block Caller ID either temporarily or permanently.



To block your number from being displayed temporarily for a specific call:

Enter *67. Enter the number you wish to call (including area code). Tap Call. The words "Private," "Anonymous," or some other indicator will appear on the recipient's phone instead of your mobile number.

You've successfully blocked Caller ID for a specific call.



Note: Calls to 800 numbers and 911 won't use Caller ID Blocking.