Disney+ Basic (With Ads) FAQs

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) gives you endless access to your favorite movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. The Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription through Verizon is $9.99/month.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What's Disney+ Basic (With Ads)?
Disney+ Basic (With Ads) gives you endless access to your favorite movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. The Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription through Verizon is $9.99/month.
Are ESPN+, Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu Live included with Disney+ Basic (With Ads)?
No. Disney+ Basic (With Ads) doesn't include ESPN+ or any of the Hulu plans.
Learn about our current mobile phone plans and their optional perks, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) for $10/month.
Can I get more than 1 Disney+ Basic subscription on my Verizon account?
I already have Disney+ through Disney or another third party. Can I get Disney+ Basic (With Ads) through Verizon?
Mobile account customers:
- If your existing Disney+ Premium (No Ads) or Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription was purchased through Disney, that subscription is paused while the Verizon Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription is in use.
Note: You must sign up for the Verizon Disney+ Premium (No Ads) with the same email you used to buy the existing subscription for the existing subscription to be paused.
- If your existing Disney+ Premium (No Ads) or Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription was purchased through other third parties –After you enroll and set up your account, you'll get an email with information about how to manage your existing subscription. You’ll still be billed for the existing subscription until you follow the email instructions.
I already have Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ or Disney+ Premium through Verizon. Can I get Disney+ Basic (With Ads) instead?
Yes. Here's how to change to Disney+ Basic (With Ads). You won't have to resubscribe through Disney when you make this change.
Mobile account customers - If you have a Disney+ Premium (No Ads) or Disney+ Bundle* subscription through Verizon, you can change to Disney+ Basic (With Ads). In My Verizon., just go to:
- Your Services & perks in My Verion.
- Scroll to the Manage section.
- Click Manage in the Disney+ tile.
- Choose Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and follow the prompts to enroll.
Fios Home Internet customers - On your Account Management page in My Verizon:
- Choose Manage subscription on the Disney+ Premium (No Ads) tile.
- Below "Pick your Streaming Services," click the Disney+ Basic (With Ads) tile.
Note: The subscription change happens at the beginning of the upcoming subscription month.
Important: For Fios Home Internet changing to Disney+ Basic (With Ads) through Verizon is available only if you have a paid Disney+ Premium (No Ads) subscription on your Fios account.
How do I sign up for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) through Verizon?
If you have a mobile account and are the Account Owner or an Account Manager, you can sign up for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) in My Verizon. You can't add Disney+ Basic (With Ads) to your Fios Home Internet account unless you already have Disney+ Premium (No Ads).
Mobile account customers - Just go to:
- Your Services & perks page.
- Scroll to the Manage My Services & perks section.
- Click Manage in the Disney+ tile.
- Choose Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and follow the prompts to enroll.
For sign up information, visit our How to steps.
Note: After you change to Disney+ Basic you can't change back to Disney+ Premium.
How can I check to make sure I'm signed up for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) with Verizon?
Here's how to verify that your Disney+ account is active:
- Open the Disney+ app on your device.
- Tap the Profile icon (bottom right-hand corner).
- Tap Account.
- Under Subscription you'll see Verizon subscription.
What devices is Disney+ Basic (With Ads) available on?
You can access Disney+ Basic (With Ads) movies and TV series on devices including personal computers, mobile phones and tablets and connected TV devices. The Disney+ Basic plan is not currently available on Roku devices.
Visit the Disney+ website for more information about Disney+ Basic (With Ads).
How do I access Disney+ Basic (With Ads) streaming content?
You need to sign up for the Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and activate your Disney+ account before you can access Disney+ (With Ads). When your account is set up, you can access streaming content by:
- Mobile devices - Downloading the Disney+ app.
- Desktop computers - Logging into your Disney+ account on a web browser.
How many family members can stream at one time with Disney+ Basic (With Ads)?
One Disney+ Basic (with Ads) subscription is available per account. Right now, 10 unique compatible devices can be used per Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription. Each subscription can have up to 4 devices streaming at the same time.
Visit the Disney+ website for more information about the streaming service.
How do I cancel my Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription if I need to?
Mobile account: You can cancel Disney+ Basic (With Ads) anytime on the Manage Disney+ page in My Verizon. Just follow the prompts. For detailed instructions, view our How to steps.
Fios account - Sign in to your My Verizon Home account. Find the Disney+ tile and select Manage subscription.
On the My Plans page, under Pick your Streaming Services, select the Disney+ tile to remove your subscription. ("Current plan" will change to "Removed" at the top of the tile.)
Important: When you cancel Disney+ on us, it can't be added again.
What if I cancel Verizon service altogether?
If you cancel your Verizon service entirely, your Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription is canceled.
Who can I contact if I have questions about my Disney+ Basic (With Ads) service?
Contact us for questions about eligibility or redeeming Disney+ Basic (With Ads).
Contact Disney customer care for questions about Disney (With Ads) service. Call 888-905-7888.