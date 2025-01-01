Domestic roaming FAQs

You can make international long distance calls while domestic roaming. Make sure you have the International Services Enabled feature on your line.



To add this feature:

Go to the International Usage and Services page in My Verizon. Select the device you want to manage. Select the INTERNATIONAL INSIDE THE US tab. Look under the Plan information section, you'll see if the International Services Enabled feature is active on your account. Select Add a Plan, if it isn't listed. Select While inside the US under Manage International Options. Select the dropdown next to the device you want to manage. Select $0.00 - International Services Enabled. Select Continue to the Next Step. Select the date you want the change to go into effect. Review the changes to your account and select Confirm.

You've successfully added the International Services Enabled feature to your line. If you want to add it to more than one line on your account, repeat the steps above for each line.



For international rates and dialing instructions, please visit our International Calling page.