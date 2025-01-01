Domestic roaming FAQs

When you connect to a non-Verizon network in the US, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands, you are roaming domestically.
What is domestic roaming?
How do I know when I'm roaming domestically?
You'll see the word "Extended" at the top of your device.
Here's how to best use our coverage map for domestic roaming:
- Access our Coverage Map.
- Navigate to the disclaimers located under the map.
- Review "For additional 4G LTE and extended coverage details".
- Enter the address you would like to validate coverage for in the "Where do you need coverage?" box.
- Use the Legend to identify different types of coverage areas.
Do I need to change anything on my device to use it while roaming in the US?
Whether you are using your device on the Verizon network or roaming domestically, you don't have to change anything on your phone.
Good to know: It's possible that In some areas, you may need to enter a "1" before the area code when making a call.
Am I being charged differently when using my device while roaming domestically?
You'll be charged domestic roaming according to your plan:
- If you have one of our Current plans, domestic roaming is included with your plan.
- This includes the Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome.
- Visit the My Plan page in My Verizon for the roaming details of your specific plan.
Good to know: You aren't charged differently while roaming domestically, unless you have one of our older plans.
Are there any restrictions on my service while roaming domestically?
Can I make International Long Distance calls while roaming domestically?
You can make international long distance calls while domestic roaming. Make sure you have the International Services Enabled feature on your line.
To add this feature:
- Go to the International Usage and Services page in My Verizon.
- Select the device you want to manage.
- Select the INTERNATIONAL INSIDE THE US tab.
- Look under the Plan information section, you'll see if the International Services Enabled feature is active on your account.
- Select Add a Plan, if it isn't listed.
- Select While inside the US under Manage International Options.
- Select the dropdown next to the device you want to manage.
- Select $0.00 - International Services Enabled.
- Select Continue to the Next Step.
- Select the date you want the change to go into effect.
- Review the changes to your account and select Confirm.
You've successfully added the International Services Enabled feature to your line. If you want to add it to more than one line on your account, repeat the steps above for each line.
For international rates and dialing instructions, please visit our International Calling page.
What if I live outside the Verizon service area and am looking to open a new Verizon account?
Verizon doesn't establish service plans in all areas. Restrictions exist in areas where Verizon does not operate its own network. To determine what is available in your area, visit our mobile plan page. Select "Start with plans" as a new customer.
I live outside the Verizon service area, and I already have service with Verizon. What if I want to change my plan?
If you live outside of the Verizon service area, some plan changes may not be allowed. Please contact us for details.
Why can't I use data while roaming domestically?
You may need to turn on Data Roaming in your device's Settings if you can't use data.
Why isn't HD Voice working while I'm roaming domestically?
If HD Voice isn't working while roaming domestically, you can use Wi-Fi Calling to get HD Voice.
Why am I having trouble watching a YouTube™ video on my phone. Why?
Video streaming may be affected when you travel in roaming areas. Data speeds may be limited or slowed.
My device says "Extended" at the top of the screen. What does this mean?
When the network indicator on the device screen displays "Extended," the device is connected to another carrier's network. This may mean slower data speeds.