International Travel FAQs

Most smartphones and some tablets can be used when you travel abroad. Use our Trip Planner to find out if your device will work for your trip.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Can I use my device while traveling outside the US?
How do I get my device ready to use outside the US?
Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries.
Visit our Device Troubleshooting Assistant to see instructions for your device.
- Enter your device in the search field under Filter (e.g., "Samsung" or "S24", etc.) and choose your device.
- Select Troubleshoot under the device's name on the device tile.
- In the Search Another Issue field, type "Turn data roaming on or off.". Follow the instructions for your device.
How am I charged for using my device when I travel abroad?
How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip.
Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US:
- TravelPass: Provides unlimited talk, text and data1 in 210+ countries and destinations outside the US for a daily fee. You're only charged for the days that you use your phone abroad:
- $6/day in Canada and Mexico1 Included with all Unlimited and other select plans.
- $12/day in other countries.
- Learn more by visiting our TravelPass FAQs.
- $100 International Monthly Plan: Ideal for trips for 9 days or longer. You can choose a 1 month plan or have it renew each month.
- Unlimited data1 (20 GB of high speed data then unlimited data at 3G speeds).
- Unlimited text messaging.
- 250 minutes of International calling.2
- In-flight Daily Pass and Cruise Daily Pass: Keep your phone connected to cellular data on an international flight and on board a cruise ship.3
- Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line.
- Unlimited data4
- Unlimited incoming/outgoing calls to the US5
- Unlimited text
- In-flight Daily Pass is $20/day per line.
- Unlimited 3G data on aircraft that offers the service.
- We'll send you a text to add the plan where available.
- Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line.
- Pay as you go: Without an international plan, you’ll be charged per minute, per text message, and per MB of data used. This can be expensive.
- If you have a second number and use both numbers while traveling, charges apply as per the international plan associated with that line
For coverage and pricing details, visit our International Travel page.
Good to know: Some devices may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g., Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line.
1 You get 5 GB of high speed data. Afterward, get unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of your TravelPass session. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited.
2 If over 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, services in those countries may be removed or limited.
3 12 miles or more from land.
4 0.5 GB of high speed Unlimited data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session.
5 Making calls to countries outside the US incur the same charges as if you were calling from within the US. You can add an International Calling plan or pay-per-minute rates to call other countries.
How do I add an international travel plan for my device?
Here's how to add TravelPass* or a Monthly International Plan to your account:
- My Verizon Online or My Verizon app.
- Sign in to your account if prompted.
- Review options already selected for each line.
- Select Change plan, Remove plan, View plan details and usage or View your TravelPass days in the TravelPass bank.
You can also add TravelPass by texting TRAVEL to 4004.
You can gather information about international plan options:
- Select Add new plan.
- Select Travel plan or Calling plan and follow the prompts to learn more about international options.
*TravelPass is automatically added to your line with our Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome plans.
Where can I find out if there's network coverage for my travel destination?
What are my international plan options if I have 2 mobile numbers on my phone?
If your device has the Second Number feature or 2 Verizon numbers, you can add TravelPass to both numbers. You will be charged separately for each.
Important: TravelPass is the only international plan available to add to the secondary number.
Where can I see a list of my SIMs, numbers and carriers?
Visit Using 2 numbers on 1 phone FAQs for steps on how to view this information in your phone.
How do I call the US while traveling internationally?
To call the US from abroad:
- Press and hold "0" on your keypad until the "+" appears.
- Enter the US country code "1" and the 10-digit phone number.
- Press send.
Can I use Wi-Fi calling when I'm outside the US?
Yes. You can use Wi-Fi when calling back to the US from overseas for no additional cost.
Wi-Fi calling to any country other than the US bills as pay as you go International Long Distance rates no matter what international travel plan you have.
When an international call is placed over Wi-Fi Calling, a voice prompt will interrupt the call to remind you that international charges may apply. You can choose to complete the call or hang up to avoid potential charges.
What happens if I'm traveling near the border of 2 countries?
When you're traveling, your device scans for the strongest signal. If you’re near a border, it's possible to pick up another country's network if that signal is stronger. If this happens, we send you a message to let you know the rates that apply for that country.
How do I access voicemail while traveling internationally?
To check your voicemail messages when outside of the US you can:
- Call your Verizon mobile number in the international format,
- "+1" and then your 10-digit number.
- Interrupt the greeting by pressing # (pound key).
- Follow the prompts to navigate to the voice mailbox.
Good to know: Using a Visual Voice Mail app – Basic Visual Voicemail on Android and iPhone is free and included with your smartphone plan. Learn more on our Visual Voicemail FAQ page.
What are international travel data usage alerts?
We send you alerts for international travel data usage when your charges reach $250, $500, $1,000 and every $1,000 after that.
Verizon Business accounts get notices when charges reach $500, $1,000 and every $1,000 after that.
You can change your alert preferences in My Verizon app or My Verizon website.
Is there a limit to the amount of unbilled data I can use?
Yes, your international travel data is automatically blocked when you reach $500 in unbilled data usage.
To remove this restriction, call +1-908-559-4899 while traveling outside the US.
How do I check my unbilled voice, text or data used while traveling outside of the US?
To check your unbilled international usage:
- Go to the International Usage and Services page in My Verizon. Your international travel usage is listed under My Usage.
- Select your device.
- View your international travel usage under My Usage.
If I have a technical problem while traveling, how do I get help?
We're here to help. Here's how to call the International Support Team to get help while traveling, at +1-908-559-4899.
If your device is lost, stolen, damaged or malfunctioning while you're traveling outside the US, reach our International Support Team from any landline phone:
- Dial the toll-free number for the country you're traveling in (PDF*).
- Enter your 10-digit mobile number when prompted by the International Travel Hotline.
If a toll-free number isn't available for the country you're in, call *1-908-559-4899 (toll charges apply).
Do I need to remove my international plan when I get home?
No, you don't have to remove your international plan when you return home:
- TravelPass stays on your line. You won't be charged again until the next time you use your mobile device outside of the US.
- In-flight Daily Pass is automatically removed from your line when your 24-hour session ends.
- Cruise Daily Pass charges only apply when you use your device onboard a cruise ship. You can leave Cruise Daily Pass on your account so it's ready for your next cruise.
- The $100 Monthly International plan automatically expires 30 days after it’s added unless you have chosen to renew it each month.
How long after my trip will I see international travel charges on my bill?
It could take up to 60 days for international travel charges to appear on your bill.
Why do I see international charges on my bill when I already paid for the International plan last month?
International charges you see on your Verizon bill after you've paid for a Monthly International Travel Plan are most likely additional usage charges.
Additional usage charges mean that while you were traveling, you went over the plan's 1-month limit for talk, text or data usage.