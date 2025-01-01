Basic voicemail FAQs

Yes, permanent copies of your voicemail messages can be made through CBW Productions, Inc. for a minimal fee. Visit CBW Productions and select the format you wish to use for your message archive.



Note: This isn't a Verizon wireless service. Before any voicemail messages can be copied, you must register with CBW Productions.



To have a copy of your message(s) made, you'll be asked to provide CBW Productions, Inc. with your mobile phone number and voicemail password so they can access your mailbox. The message(s) you wish to have copied MUST still be present in your voice mailbox. If a message has already been deleted, it can't be retrieved or copied. Your voicemail messages can't be enhanced; therefore, any copies will be exactly what you hear in your mailbox; if the message that was left for you is garbled, the copy of the message will be as well. This archival service is not available for text and multimedia messages. CBW also provides Notary services for voicemail messages that are being archived.