Extended Warranty FAQs

To qualify for Extended Warranty, you must enroll within 30 days of, or, during one of these events:

Purchase a new device and activate it on a new line.

Upgrade to a new device on an existing active line.



Bring your own device* and activate it on a new line of service, provided it meets the following criteria and your device is eligible for device protection: Device is compatible with the Verizon network.

Device is fully functioning, without damage (including cracked glass/screens) and free of defects/malfunctions. Device isn't lost or stolen. Device isn't going to be activated on an existing line.



You can check your eligibility in My Verizon. You're eligible to enroll a line in any device protection option listed under Protection and Security..



Good to know: