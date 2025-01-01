Extended Warranty FAQs

With Extended Warranty*, you get either a repair or replacement if your device experiences an electrical or mechanical malfunction due to a manufacturing defect after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
What is Extended Warranty?
With Extended Warranty*, you get either a repair or replacement if your device experiences an electrical or mechanical malfunction due to a manufacturing defect after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
Who is eligible for Extended Warranty?
To qualify for Extended Warranty, you must enroll within 30 days of, or, during one of these events:
- Purchase a new device and activate it on a new line.
- Upgrade to a new device on an existing active line.
- Bring your own device* and activate it on a new line of service, provided it meets the following criteria and your device is eligible for device protection:
- Device is compatible with the Verizon network.
- Device is fully functioning, without damage (including cracked glass/screens) and free of defects/malfunctions.
- Device isn't lost or stolen.
- Device isn't going to be activated on an existing line.
You can check your eligibility in My Verizon. You're eligible to enroll a line in any device protection option listed under Protection and Security..
Good to know:
- Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers.
- Prepaid accounts aren't eligible for Extended Warranty.
* Certain BYOD or devices purchased from Verizon may not be eligible for device protection. Eligibility determined at the point of sale.
How much does Extended Warranty cost each month, and what does it cost when I file a claim?
Extended Warranty costs $4.15/month.
There's no fee for Extended Warranty repairs. There's a $49 replacement fee, applicability determined at the time of claim, based on device type. Only select smartphones are eligible for Extended Warranty repairs. If your device is not eligible for Extended Warranty repair, you will not be charged the replacement fee.
Where can I find the Terms & Conditions for Extended Warranty?
How do I get Extended Warranty?
If your device is eligible, you can enroll in Extended Warranty on the Services & perks page in My Verizon:*
- My Verizon website: Navigate to the Services & perks page. Scroll to the Extended Warranty section, click Get it now and follow the prompts to add Extended Warranty.
- My Verizon app: Scroll to the Device Protection section and tap Learn More. Tap Enroll for the lines you want covered. Select Extended Warranty and follow the prompts.
*Extended Warranty isn't available in Florida or for Florida customers.
How many claims can I file with Extended Warranty?
How do I cancel Extended Warranty?
All device protection options continue to renew each month until canceled, and are billed directly to your wireless account. You can cancel your device protection option at any time and receive a prorated refund of your monthly charge.
You can remove Extended Warranty from your line at any time from the Services & perks page in My Verizon. Upon canceling, you'll receive a prorated refund of your monthly fee.
Note: If you cancel Extended Warranty, your current device won't be eligible for any other device protection option unless it meets the eligibility requirements.