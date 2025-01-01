File an insurance claim FAQs

If you damage a device or it goes missing, you may be eligible to file an insurance claim.
Why might I need to file an insurance claim?
How do I know if I have insurance coverage / device protection on my device?
If you aren't sure if you're enrolled in a device protection option or which one you have, go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon. If you have more than one device on your account, select the device to check if that line has device protection.
You'll see one of the following device protection options listed in your features if you have one:
- Verizon Mobile Protect
- Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device
- Total Equipment Coverage*
- Wireless Phone Protection
- Verizon Extended Warranty*
If you're not enrolled in device protection, refer to our Repair or replace mobile devices FAQs for replacement options based on the issue you're experiencing.
*Total Equipment Coverage and Extended Warranty are not available for Florida customers. In Florida, coverage for post-warranty malfunctions is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductibles and claim limits apply).
Who can file a claim?
You must be the Account Owner or Account Manager to file a claim, which requires you to be able to validate your account credentials. You must pay Asurion the applicable deductible at the time of claim filing.
How do I file a claim?
If your device is lost, stolen or damaged:
- File a claim on Asurion's website
- File a claim by calling Asurion at (888) 881-2622
- File a claim through the My Verizon app:
- Visit your Device Overview
- Scroll to the device that is lost, stolen or damaged and select Manage.
- Select Lost, stolen, or damaged device? Start a claim.
- Enter the requested information and follow the on-screen prompts to finish filing your claim.
How do I find my Device ID and the make and model of my device?
You may be asked to provide information about your device when filing a claim. You can find your Device ID, make and model on the My Devices page in My Verizon.
Note: If you have multiple lines on your account, select the device you're filing a claim for to see the information for that device.
What is my deductible when I file a claim?
A deductible applies when you file a claim for a lost, stolen or damaged device.* The amount varies based on your device and whether you receive a replacement or are eligible for cracked glass repair (select smartphones and subject to parts availability).
Good to know: Deductibles may change from time to time, and you can find deductibles for your specific device on Asurion's website.
What type of device will I receive as a replacement?
Lost, stolen or damaged device - Asurion may fulfill claims with new or refurbished replacement devices.
In general, it's our goal to provide you with a replacement device (for an insurance or post-warranty malfunction claim*) that is the same color and has the same features. If the same make and model isn't available, a similar make and model will be substituted. Color, feature and accessory compatibility aren't guaranteed.
*For Florida customers, post-warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program,
How do I check the status of an insurance claim?
You can check the status of your claim or device return on Asurion's website.
Follow the on-screen prompts to enter the necessary information (including your Verizon mobile number and account PIN). Then you'll see the status of your claim or return.
How quickly will I receive my replacement device after filing a claim?
Insurance claims for lost, stolen or damaged devices and post-warranty malfunction claims for Florida customers, are determined by the date and time your insurance claim is filed and approved:
- Claims approved Mon - Sun by 4 PM (local time): Pro On the Go will deliver and set up your device the same day.* Available for select smartphones in select locations, subject to inventory and technician availability. Eligibility is determined at the point of claim.
- Claims approved Mon - Fri by 12 AM CT: Asurion will ship your device for next business day delivery (Sat delivery where available).
- Claims approved Sat by 12 AM CT: Asurion will ship your device for Mon delivery.
- Claims approved Sun by 10 AM ET: Asurion will ship your device for Mon delivery.
Good to know : Next day / Sat delivery may not be available in some locations. Customers in Alaska and Hawaii will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Fulfillment options vary based upon location and device availability, and may be changed from time to time. International shipping may be limited by country/territory rules and regulations.
Verizon will assist in honoring the manufacturer warranty of the device by scheduling a device repair appointment with one of the OEM's authorized repair facility if applicable, or replace the device with a new or refurbished one of like kind and quality if repair is not an option*
* If you have Verizon Extended Warranty, you'll receive expedited shipping at no additional charge for your in-warranty replacement device.
What is a damaged device?
A device that experiences water damage, has cracked glass or any other damage from outside physical forces can be considered a damaged device
How do I know if my device is damaged or malfunctioning?
If your device malfunctions, your device protection may include post-warranty coverage. Malfunctions aren’t covered under device insurance. Malfunctions are mechanical or electrical breakdown(s) including, but not limited to:
- Inability to power on.
- Device speaker malfunction due to microphone not working.
- Charging port not working.
- Battery does not hold a charge, etc.
Check repair eligibility in My Verizon or call Verizon.
For more information about device malfunctions, see the Repair or replace mobile devices FAQs.
What type of damaged glass repairs are available?
Cracked glass repair eligibility and options for select smartphones:
- You can determine your device eligibility for screen and/or back glass repair, visit Check current device eligibility.
- Eligibility for cracked glass repair, for select smartphones, is determined at the time of claim approval, with a $0 deductible per approved claim. This repair option is only available for select smartphones in select locations and is subject to parts availability.
- Devices with damage to the screen and back glass are not eligible for repair unless the device is eligible for both cracked screen and back glass repair.
- If a device is ineligible, standard insurance terms and damage deductible will apply.
- Repairs are conducted by Asurion-certified technicians and come with a 12-month limited warranty. They may involve new or refurbished parts and could include original or non-original manufacturer components, potentially voiding the manufacturer warranty. Repair options include store service at an Asurion-authorized repair location, mail-in repairs, or mobile repair at a customer-selected location. Check current device eligibility.
Where can I find the Terms & Conditions for the device protection options?
You can view the Important Things to Know About Device Protection and access the Device Protection Terms & Conditions in the brochure.