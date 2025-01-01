File an insurance claim FAQs

If you aren't sure if you're enrolled in a device protection option or which one you have, go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon. If you have more than one device on your account, select the device to check if that line has device protection.



You'll see one of the following device protection options listed in your features if you have one:

Verizon Mobile Protect

Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device

Total Equipment Coverage*

Wireless Phone Protection

Verizon Extended Warranty*

If you're not enrolled in device protection, refer to our Repair or replace mobile devices FAQs for replacement options based on the issue you're experiencing.



