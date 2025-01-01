Comparison Chart: Device Protection | Insurance

Verizon Mobile Protect consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Mobile Secure. For larger accounts, consider Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device.



Each of these is available separately, subject to enrollment eligibility:

Wireless Phone Protection 1 - Covers loss, theft and damage (including liquid damage and screen damage). Get unlimited cracked glass repairs for select smartphones with a $0 deductible. 2

Verizon Extended Warranty 1 - Get unlimited out-of-warranty device repairs for select smartphones (subject to parts availability) by appointment at a Verizon-authorized repair facility. (Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers.)

Mobile Secure - Provides 24/7 premium tech support for select smartphones, Digital security and privacy tools, plus device optimization and performance checks. Doesn't provide coverage for loss, theft, damage or post-warranty malfunctions.

To view a PDF of device protection options and pricing, select the applicable link below3.