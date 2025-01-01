|
Comparison Chart: Device Protection | Insurance
Verizon Mobile Protect consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Mobile Secure. For larger accounts, consider Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device.
Each of these is available separately, subject to enrollment eligibility:
- Wireless Phone Protection1 - Covers loss, theft and damage (including liquid damage and screen damage). Get unlimited cracked glass repairs for select smartphones with a $0 deductible.2
- Verizon Extended Warranty1 - Get unlimited out-of-warranty device repairs for select smartphones (subject to parts availability) by appointment at a Verizon-authorized repair facility. (Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers.)
- Mobile Secure - Provides 24/7 premium tech support for select smartphones, Digital security and privacy tools, plus device optimization and performance checks. Doesn’t provide coverage for loss, theft, damage or post-warranty malfunctions.
To view a PDF of device protection options and pricing, select the applicable link below3.
If your device or account is eligible, you can enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect (or another device protection option) on the Services & Perks page in My Verizon. You can also enroll at a Verizon store.
1Total Equipment Coverage consists of Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. (Total Equipment Coverage is not available in Florida or for Florida customers.)
2To determine device eligibility for cracked screen and/or back glass repair, visit phoneclaim.com/verizon.
3To view the PDF file, you may need to download the free Adobe Acrobat Reader.