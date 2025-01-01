Field Force Manager FAQs

Field Force Manager is a location-based mobile resource management tool that provides businesses with the ability to locate, monitor, and communicate with their mobile field workers.
What is Field Force Manager?
How do I purchase Field Force Manager?
Contact your Verizon wireless sales representative or click the Chat with us button at the bottom right corner of this page to contact one of our representatives to order Field Force Manager.
When will Field Force Manager be available after I place my order?
After you have placed your order, it will take up to 3 business hours M-F and up to 24 hours Saturday and Sunday to process the order. Once the order is processed, you will receive two welcome emails from FFM Support, one containing login information as well as information on how to set up and start using the Field Force Manager application, and one with your passwords and PINs.
If you do not receive these emails after 24 hours, please call the Verizon wireless Customer Support line to verify all the proper information for the order was provided.
Please Note: Field Force Manager is solely intended for lawful business use. Consent to use location information is required. Location information is not guaranteed to be accurate.
How do I know that Field Force Manager has been set up on my device(s)?
If the Field Force Manager account has been successfully set up, you should be able to download the Field Force Manager application via Get It Now® and then activate the application on the device by entering the 10-digit phone number and the app PIN when prompted for it.
When trying to activate the Field Force Manager application on a device for the first time, I enter my phone number and the message appears that the device "Cannot Connect to Server." What does that mean?
If you are receiving the message that the device "Cannot Connect to Server" when trying to log in to the Field Force Manager application for the first time, try the following:
- Press the OK button on the device and attempt to re-enter the 10-digit device number.
- Contact Verizon wireless customer service to verify that the Field Force Manager was properly added to the device.
When trying the Field Force Manager application on a device for the first time, I enter my phone number and the following error message appears: "The phone number is not registered with Field Force Manger. Please verify your configuration by calling your company administrator for help or 800-922-0204 for sales."
- Verify the 10-digit phone number you are entering is the correct number for the device you are attempting to activate.
- Press the OK button on the device and attempt to re-enter the 10-digit phone number.
- Log into the Field Force Manager web portal and go to the Administration > Devices tab. If the phone number you're trying to enter is not listed, contact your Verizon wireless sales representative or customer care to add Field Force Manager for that device.
- If the phone number is already listed, try to reset the device. To reset the device, check the box next to the number you wish to reset, and press the Deactivate Device button. The activation date should now read "None." This will have cleared the Field Force Manager activation and allow you to re-enter the phone number on your device to reactivate the device. If this still doesn't work, contact Customer Service.
How do I upgrade or downgrade my Field Force Manager account?
Contact your Verizon wireless sales representative to order Field Force Manager. After you have placed your order you will receive an account update email containing your updated Field Force Manager account information.
Once you have received your account update email the new or changed functionality should be available. The quickest way to make this available on the devices running Field Force Manager is to have the users log out of the application and then log back into Field Force Manager, when this happens the devices are updated with the new or changed functionality.
What devices work with Field Force Manager?
Field Force Manager is available on 4G Basic LTE devices in addition to a variety of Android™ and iOS devices and popular iPad® and Samsung tablets.
Contact a Verizon Representative to set-up a brief discovery meeting to learn more about Field Force Manager.
Are there any device preferences that need to be set prior to installing and using Field Force Manager?
Yes. Verizon wireless values your workers' privacy. Because of this, the mobile phone is defaulted to only acquire location information when dialing "9-1-1." To use Location Based Services (LBS) such as Field Force Manager, you must first enable location services on the mobile phone.
- Go to the mobile phone's Home screen and press the Menu button.
- Scroll to Settings and Tools and press the OK button.
- Scroll down to System and press the OK button.
- Select Location and choose Location ON.
The LBS status indicator to the left of the phone's battery indicator should change from "E911 Only" indicator to the "Location ON" indicator.
Note: Consult the user guide for the mobile phone for exact instructions as the steps may vary by mobile phone manufacturer.
How do I install the Field Force Manager application?
Verizon wireless recommends that you install and activate the Field Force Manager mobile phone application for your workers before performing the mobile worker training.
- Click on the Menu button.
- Select Get It Now.
- Select Get Going or Tools on the Go depending on mobile phone model.
- Select Get New, mobile phone will connect to the network.
- Select Business Tools.
- Scroll to Field Force Manager, click the OK button.
- Select the Free – Unlimited option to download the application.
- Once the application is downloaded, you will be prompted to run the application. Choose the Run option to continue with the setup process.
- The first time you lo gin, Field Force Manager will ask for the "Phone Number." Enter the 10-digit phone number (no spaces or dashes), then press the OK button.
- Then, Field Force Manager will ask for the PIN (typically last 4 digits of the phone number).
- Enter the PIN for the user you would like to log in, then press OK. The PIN is supplied to your administrator in the Getting Started Kit sent via email.
- When Field Force Manager launches, there will be a prompt to accept a warning that reminds mobile workers not to use Field Force Manager in an unsafe manner, such as during the operation of a vehicle. This is only required upon the first log in at startup.
How do I find out what my Field Force Manager PIN is?
Each user's PIN can be viewed from the web portal by going to the Administration > Users tab. Each user can be viewed in the list and the PIN for each user is available to be viewed. The administrator can also change your PIN through the web portal.
How can I remove Field Force Manager from a device?
- Press the OK or Menu button.
- Scroll and select Get It Now.
- Scroll and select either Get Going or Tools on the Go, depending on the model of device.
- Scroll so Field Force Manager is highlighted.
- Select the Options tool in the lower right hand corner of the device screen.
- Scroll and select Remove app.
- Verify that you would like to remove Field Force Manager from the device by pressing the OK button.
How do I launch Field Force Manager on a device after I have performed the initial set up?
There are two ways to log in to Field Force Manager on a device:
- When powering on the mobile device the Field Force Manager application will automatically start and the main Field Force Manager Screen will appear on the device.
- Press the OK or Menu key on the device.
- Scroll and select Get It Now.
- Scroll and select Get Going or Tools on the Go.
- And then scroll and select Field Force Manager.
When I log in to my Field Force Manager Limited device, all I see is an Exit option. Why is that the only option available?
The Field Force Manager Limited product is a location management tool only. This package does not have Timesheet, Location (for navigation), Form or Job functionality associated with it. When the Field Force Manager Limited application launches on your device you will only see the Exit option on the Field Force Manager screen, all you will have to do is press the End key on the device to suspend the application to the background of the device.
Do I have to remember to log in to Field Force Manager?
No, Field Force Manager is set up to automatically start up and log the user in when the device is powered on. You only have to enter your device number and PIN the first time you log in to Field Force Manager. If you leave the device on you can also log back into the application manually by doing the following:
- Press the OK button to get to the Main Menu.
- Scroll and select Get It Now.
- Scroll and select Get Going or Tools on the Go.
- Scroll and select Field Force Manager.
When I turn on my Field Force Manager Limited device, a white screen appears and then goes away, is that normal?
When a device is powered on and has the Field Force Manager Limited product on the device a white screen will appear and then disappear during start up and then proceed to the main screen. This is just the application starting and automatically suspending to the background of the device.
How do I put Field Force Manager in the background of the device without exiting the application?
To suspend Field Force Manager to the background of the device, so it is still active, press the red Hang Up key if you are using a Motorola device or the End key if you are using a Verizon wireless device. Suspending the application will allow the user to make device calls and do any other actions they may need to on the device.
If you select the Exit option from the Field Force Manager screen on the device, the application will shut off and will no longer be active on the device.
How do I get back in to Field Force Manager after I suspend the application?
To get back in to Field Force Manager, a user can use the shortcut key on a Motorola device if it has been set up or the following:
- Press the OK button to get to the Main Menu.
- Scroll and select Get It Now.
- Scroll and select Get Going.
- Scroll and select Field Force Manager.
How does Field Force Manager locate where the device is?
Field Force Manager uses a built-in Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver along with the Verizon wireless network to determine its location. The Field Force Manager application collects GPS points when logged in, and sends those GPS points to the Field Force Manager web portal. GPS points are not collected when a user is on a device call, when the privacy management settings do not allow collection of this information or when the application or device is off.
How often does Field Force Manager search for the device using GPS?
As a default, Field Force Manager obtains GPS data every two minutes and uploads these positions to the web portal every 28 minutes. This setting can be modified using the Set Up Wizard or in Company Settings.
Field Force Manager will also attempt to collect a GPS point when a user performs an action on the device such as performing a Timesheet or Job action.
Can the device be located by Field Force Manager when it is powered off?
No, Field Force Manager will only locate when the device is on, the Field Force Manager application is running, the user is within the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage Area, and privacy management settings permit access to location information.
Can the device be located by Field Force Manager when outside the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage Area?
When the device, using Field Force Manager, is outside the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage Area the service will still attempt to gather GPS and will store performed actions on the device until the device re-enters the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage Area at which time the information stored on the device is sent to the Field Force Manager server and then uploaded for viewing on the Field Force Manager Web Portal.
When is a performed action sent to the Field Force Manager Web Portal for viewing?
When a user performs an action within Field Force Manager on a device, such as a Timesheet, Job or Form action, that information will be sent directly to the Field Force Manager server and then uploaded immediately for viewing on the Field Force Manager Web Portal. With each action a user performs on a device, the system will also attempt to collect a GPS point to verify where the user was when the action was performed. The only time an action will not be sent directly to the Field Force Manager server is when that user is outside the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage Area.
Can I force Field Force Manager to communicate with the server?
Yes. You can press * # on the device to force the device to communicate immediately with the server. This can be useful when trying to pull new Jobs or Forms down to a device after they have been created or updated on the Field Force Manager Web Portal.
What kind of Driving Directions are available with Field Force Manager?
- Limited Package: No driving directions are available with this package.
- Basic Package: The Field Force Manager Basic Package allows a user to access text driving directions on a device.
- Premium Package: The Field Force Manager Premium Package allows a user to access turn by turn, voice and map enabled driving directions.
How can I use Driving Directions in Field Force Manager?
When you receive a "Location" or "Job," click on the address to view directions from your current location to the address of the "Location" or "Job." With the Premium Field Force Manager package, a user will also have the ability to use a Yellow Pages search tool as well as being able to enter in an address to get driving directions. These options are available when going into the Location area on the device.
How do I log in to the Field Force Manager Web Portal?
To log in to the Field Force Manager Web Portal you will need your Welcome Emails, two emails from FFM Customer Support, that include your login information, a username, password and a company ID number, as well as a link to the website.
- Go to Field Force Manager.
- Enter the provided username.
- Enter in the provided password.
- Enter in the provided 5-digit company ID number.
- Click the Login button.
Note: The username and password fields are case sensitive, so if your login information does not seem to be working make sure your caps lock is off.
How do I get my Field Force Manager Welcome Emails resent to me?
- Verify that these emails were not blocked or filed by an existing SPAM filter used by your business.
- If you can not find these emails or never received them, please email ffmsupport@fieldforcemanager.com
Where can I see my workers in the field via Field Force Manager?
To view your workers in the field along with their GPS position and status you will need to:
- Put your mouse over the Workers box on the left side of the Web Portal.
- Select Workers List from the drop down.
The Workers List that is displayed will give you the last GPS position that Field Force Manager collected from the devices as well as their status within the application.
On the Workers List in Field Force Manager, what do the colored lights mean?
Left – This light is the communication indicator. This will tell you of the connection/communication status with the device.
Right – This light is the GPS indicator. This will tell you about the GPS signal status of the device.
Each light can be three colors:
- Green – Means that the system is communicating with the device and is able to provide current information about the device.
- Yellow – Means that the system is having problems communicating with the device, this can be cause by being out of the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage area or when the device is in a building or area with a poor communication or GPS signal.
- Red – Means that the system is unable to communicate at all with the device. If both lights are red the device is logged out of the application and it is not active on the device. If the GPS light is red you should check the Location and Privacy Preferences for the device as the GPS is being restricted or the device has a low battery.
My Field Force Manager worker's status says "Logged out due to inactivity." Why?
When a worker is showing in an "Out of Comm" status and the indicator lights are both yellow this could mean a couple of things:
- The worker turned the device off without exiting the application before powering off the device.
- The worker is in an area outside the Verizon wireless Enhanced Service Rate and Coverage Area.
- The worker has not logged in or out of the application for a long period of time and the system has timed out on the device. To correct this have the user power cycle the device which will restart the application and the GPS services and remind them to exit the application at the end of the day.
How do I view all my Workers on a single map in Field Force Manager?
To view all your workers' last known location on a single map you will need to:
- Put your mouse over the Workers box on the left side of the Web Portal.
- Select the Workers Map option from the drop down.
This map will display all your workers on a single map at the last location that Field Force Manager was able to collect a GPS point.
How do I see a Breadcrumb Trail for a Worker in Field Force Manager?
To view a breadcrumb trail, a GPS trail of where a worker has been for a designated period of time, you will need to:
- Put your mouse over the Workers box on the left side of the Web Portal.
- On your Workers List, click on the name of the worker you would like to view.
- Click on the Worker Map button located in the Toolbar on the left side of the web page.
- A map will generate with the worker's breadcrumb trail which will appear as red dots on a map.
To view a date and time for a GPS point on a map put your mouse over the red GPS dot and a box will appear with the date and time that GPS point was collected.
How do I change the names of my Workers in Field Force Manager?
To change the names of the workers in your account you will need to:
- Select the Worker List.
- Click on the Worker you would like to change.
- Click the Edit Worker button located in the toolbar on the left side of the Web Portal.
- In the pop up box, make the necessary changes.
- Click the Save button.
How do I know what devices are in my Field Force Manager account?
To view all the devices that are in your account you will need to:
- Put your mouse over the Administration box on the right side of the Web Portal.
- Select the Devices option from the drop down.
This will show you a list of devices that are registered to use Field Force Manager.
How do I view information from the past in Field Force Manager?
To view information from the past, set the date filter to the date range you would like view. To view the current setting of the date filter, click on the date filter on the left hand toolbar. You can change the settings to view a fixed or relative period. The last date preference you have selected will be saved and used the next time you log in.
The date filter will control all the information you see within the Web Portal, ranging from worker map information to information generated in reports.
How long does Field Force Manager store my worker's information?
Field Force Manager will store GPS information collected by workers for 30 days and will store any Timesheet, Job or Form data for 90 days.
How do I send a Job to a Worker in Field Force Manager?
To send a job to a worker:
- Go to the Jobs tab and click the Create Job button in the toolbar on the left hand side of the web portal.
- After clicking the Create Job button, a window will appear that will allow you to enter all of the information needed to send to the worker.
- On the final tab of the Create Job window, select the worker you want to send the job to.
How do I set up a replacement device in Field Force Manager?
The first thing you will have to do is Deactivate the replaced device in the Web Portal.
To deactivate a device:
- Go to the Administration tab, select Devices.
- Check the appropriate device, and then click the Deactivate Device button on the left toolbar.
- Once the device is deactivated, the user should be able to go through the regular download instructions to get the new device set up with Field Force Manager.
Is there training I can take for Field Force Manager?
There are training classes available from within the Field Force Manager Web Portal. Simply click on the Training link located in the upper right corner of the website. All the available course material is located on the left side of the training window, click on the course you would like to view.
Note: If the training course is not loading properly on your computer, you may need to download the newest version of Flash Player to view the courses.
The Field Force Manager team also provides weekly WebEx trainings available to anyone. To find out more about this training option please call 877-366-4899.
Is there documentation about Field Force Manager that I can save and print for my own use?
From within the Field Force Manager Web Portal, there is an area for product documentation that is available for download. Simply click on the Support link in the upper right corner of the website, and go to the section labeled Field Force Manager Documentation. From here you can download the Field Force Manager Getting Started Guide, the Field Force Manager User Guide as well as recent Release Notes that note any updates about the Field Force Manager product and functionality.