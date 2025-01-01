Field Force Manager FAQs

Yes. Verizon wireless values your workers' privacy. Because of this, the mobile phone is defaulted to only acquire location information when dialing "9-1-1." To use Location Based Services (LBS) such as Field Force Manager, you must first enable location services on the mobile phone.

Go to the mobile phone's Home screen and press the Menu button. Scroll to Settings and Tools and press the OK button. Scroll down to System and press the OK button. Select Location and choose Location ON.

The LBS status indicator to the left of the phone's battery indicator should change from "E911 Only" indicator to the "Location ON" indicator.



Note: Consult the user guide for the mobile phone for exact instructions as the steps may vary by mobile phone manufacturer.