Business Services

Accessing the MDM Portal - Verizon MDM (BuSS)
Here's how to access the online portal for Verizon MDM (BuSS).
Compose and Send a Message - Enterprise Messaging (EMAG)
Here's how to create and send an email message from Enterprise Messaging.
One Talk: Shared Business Lines - Support Overview
Learn how to set up One Talk to share a mobile phone number on multiple business devices. Login to the One Talk Portal to manage features and user groups.