Verizon mobile bill statement FAQs

Your mobile billing period (i.e. bill cycle):
- Starts the day you activate mobile service with Verizon.
- Has the same dates every month. (e.g., if you activate service on Nov 19, your first billing period is Nov 19 - Dec 18. The next billing period is Dec 19 - Jan 18, etc.)
Note: Your monthly recurring charges stay the same regardless of the number of days in a month (e.g., recurring charges in February are the same as in March).
- Controls when your plan's monthly allowances (i.e., talk, text and data amounts) reset. They reset at 11:59 PM on the last day of each billing period.
- Each bill is labeled according to the month in which the billing period ends.
Sign in to My Verizon app or website to view your billing period, amount and payment history.