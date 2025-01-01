Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Resources to set up your Verizon Home Internet

My Verizon app (recommended)
Download the app for detailed step-by-step instructions and support. Scan the QR code to download it now.



On a mobile device? Follow the links to download the My Verizon app.

Download the My Verizon app in App StoreGet the My Verizon app in Google Play

In-box setup guide
Each piece of equipment includes a printed step-by-step setup guide inside its box.

How-to-videos and more resources, right here
Select the equipment you have to get started. You can find the model number on the back or bottom of the equipment.

 

    5G/LTE Home equipment

    Verizon Internet Gateway

    ASK-NCM1100, WNC-CR200A

    Verizon Internet Gateway

    Verizon Internet Gateway

    ARC-XC155AX, ASK-NCQ1338FA, ASK-NCQ1338

    Verizon Internet Gateway

    Verizon Receiver & Router

    LV65

    Verizon Receiver & Router

    Verizon Wi-Fi Extenders

    All models

    Verizon Wi-Fi Extenders

    Fios equipment

Fios Router

G3100

Fios Router

Verizon Router

CR1000A/B

Verizon Router

Verizon Wi-Fi Extenders

CME1000, E3200, CE1000

Verizon Wi-Fi Extenders

Fios TV

Fios TV+, VMS, DVR

Fios TV