How to Activate Your Device

It's easy to activate, change or replace your device on an existing line with My Verizon.



Go to verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.



From your account overview, select Manage all devices. To continue changing a device on an existing line, select Activate your own device.



From the Activate or Switch page, select Activate on an existing line.



You'll see a list of eligible devices on your account. Select the existing line and device you want to change and select Next.



Now it's time to enter some information about your replacement device.



You have the option to automatically check your device if it has been used on your account before, but currently inactive. If you are activating a device that is new to your Verizon account, like a new phone, select No and then Continue.



Every mobile device has a unique 15 digit device ID known as an IMEI assigned to it.



You'll find instructions on how to find it for your device below.



Some devices support a digital SIM, known as an eSIM. With eSIM, you can activate without a physical SIM card. Depending on your device, you might have multiple IMEI's available for activating an eSim. When in doubt, IMEI2 is usually a good choice for activating an eSim.



Once you have located the device ID you want to use, select Check Device.



To keep your account safe, follow the prompts to complete an account verification.



Once verified, we'll let you know if you're activating a 4G or 5G device. After activation, we'll provide a link where you can explore our 5G plans so you can get the most out of your device.



If your new or replacement device uses a physical SIM card, check to see if you have it.



You might find your SIM card already installed or it could have shipped alongside your device.



If your device supports an eSim and you entered the Digital IMEI in the previous step, or if the existing SIM card is already compatible with your new device, you'll skip a few steps.



To continue, let us know if you have a SIM card.



To check the compatibility of your SIM card, enter the SIM ID. This is also known as the ICCID. You’ll see an option to view instructions on how to find it. When you’re ready, select Check SIM ID.



If you already had device protection or have recently upgraded, you’ll see the option to add or change your device protection. Make your selection to continue.



Before activating your replacement device, we'll recommend some content transfer options.



Review and confirm all the information about the replacing device. If everything looks good, select Confirm changes.



Follow the final steps on your device for your physical SIM or eSIM activation.



It may take several minutes to complete the activation. Once you have followed all the steps, you will most likely need to power off and power on your new device.



Awesome. Now you're ready to start using your new device.