How to find your IMEI number on Android devices

How to find your IMEI number on Android.



To get started, open your phone's Settings.



Scroll down and tap About phone.



Look for your IMEI here.



You might see multiple IMEI numbers.



IMEI is used for activating a physical SIM card.



IMEI (eSIM) is used for activating an eSIM.



It's easy to copy the IMEI to your clipboard.



Just press and hold the number to copy it.



You can also dial *#06# to view your IMEI.



It's that simple.