|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 Overview
Find all ZTE Blade Vantage 2 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your ZTE Blade.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Blade Vantage 2.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Access Google Photos - Android
Here's how to access your Google photos app on your device.
Apps & Widgets
Access Roadside Assistance
Here's how to set up and log in to roadside assistance on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
How to Use
Add a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to temporarily block calls and messages from specific numbers for free via the My Verizon website.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Android
Here's how to download apps from sources other than the Google Play store.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
How to Use
Auto Date and Time - Android
If you want your smartphone to automatically populate the date and time based on your location, view this info.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Features
Cancel Share Name ID - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove Share Name ID from your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check for Duplicate Contacts Stored in Multiple Accounts - Android
Here's how to resolve duplicate contacts if you are using multiple backup options on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
How to Use
Choose Contacts to Display on Device
Here's how to see where your contacts display or if your phone displays duplicate contacts.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Add a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to add a bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
If you can't browse the internet or view website images via the Chrome browser on your device, view this info.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Delete a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to delete a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Edit a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to edit a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Open a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to open a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save a photo via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Configure TalkBack / Screen Reader Settings - Android
Here's how to configure TalkBack / Screen reader settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
How to Use
Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection - Android
Here's how to remove a Bluetooth connection from your Android device.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
How to Use
Download and Install Samsung Gear Manager - Android
Here's how to install Samsung Gear Manager on your Android device.
Features
Edit Share Name ID
Here's how to edit how your name displays on someone else's Caller ID via the My Verizon website or app.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Ensure the 10-Digit Mobile Number or Email Address is Being Entered Correctly
This may help if you're having trouble sending a picture/text message.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard File - Gmail
Here's how to export contacts from your Gmail account to a CSV file.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
Troubleshooting
Garbled Message
Here's some info that about garbled messages and ways to avoid them.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Auto Signature
Here's how to add, edit or remove a signature for your Gmail messages on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Compose and Send a Message
Here's how to compose and send a Gmail message from your Android device.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete Gmail messages from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Reply to a Message
Here's how to reply to a Gmail message from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Google Maps - Download an Offline Map
If you can't get online or want to avoid global data charges while traveling, here's how to download a map.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - View Recent Apps
Here's how to view Play Store apps you've recently downloaded or updated.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
Features
How to Check Your Voicemail Messages
Here's info on how to check your Voicemail messages via the Visual Voicemail app and Basic Voicemail or from another phone.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
How to Use
How to Locate ESN or MEID Serial Numbers on Phones
Learn how to find your phone's ESN (Electronic Serial Number) or the MEID (Mobile Equipment Identifier) number.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
How to Use
Import / Export Contacts from Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard Files - Macintosh Contacts
Here's steps on how to import and export contacts to your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Import /Export Contacts from a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Entourage
Here's how to import /export contacts from a comma separated values (*.csv) file via Entourage.
How to Use
Import Contact / Address Book Info to a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Microsoft Outlook
Here's how to import your contacts into Microsoft Outlook using a CSV file.
How to Use
Import Contacts From a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard file - Gmail
Here's how to import your contacts from a CSV / vCard file to your Gmail account.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
How to Use
Messaging and texting FAQs
Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Android - Device Health Check
Here's how to identify / fix common issues on your Android device via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Manage International Plan and View Usage
Here's how to manage plans for international travel and view international data usage via the My Verizon app.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone is low on memory | Verizon Troubleshooter
Does your device say it's low on memory? Learn how to manage your phone's storage or system memory and get it running again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen won't unlock | Verizon Troubleshooter
Is your phone stuck on the lock screen? Learn how to get your phone screen to unlock and troubleshoot screen freezing issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Prepare for an International Trip
Here's how to check for service availability around the world and find the best plan for your trip abroad.
How to Use
Protect Against Downloading Ransomware Malware - Android
Here's info to help protect your Android device against ransomware.
How to Use
Recover Gmail Sign-in Information
Here's how to reset your Google/GMail account if you have problems.
How to Use
Remove Ransomware From the Device - Android
Here's how to remove ransomware from your device.
How to Use
Remove a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove a temporary call or message block via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
Features
Reset Locked Out Voicemail Password
Here's how to reset your Voicemail password when locked out.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail Messages
Here's how to retrieve Voicemail messages from your device or another phone.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail from Another Phone or While Roaming
Here's how to check your voicemail messages from another phone or while roaming.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Request Assistance
Here's how to request assistance using the Roadside assistance app on your Android device.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Save a Picture / Video Message - Android Smartphone
Here's how to save a picture or video file sent as a message to your Android smartphone.
How to Use
Send Picture/Video Message using Email
Here's how to send picture / video message via email.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon Website
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon app
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from your My Verizon app.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
Troubleshooting
Test Device in Safe Mode - Android
Safe Mode helps to determine if an app is causing your device to freeze / reset / run slowly.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
Features
TravelPass - My Verizon Website (Prepaid) - View International Usage
Here's how to view international usage details and charges via the My Verizon website (Prepaid).
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for ZTE Blade™ Vantage 2
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Blade Vantage 2. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - ZTE Smartphones
Here's how to check dialing settings if you're getting an error message when placing calls.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
Features
Understanding Spam Calls / Caller ID Spoofing
Here's info on spam and Caller ID spoofing which may help if you're getting calls from random numbers.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verify Google Apps Status - Android
Here's how to check the status of reported Play Store app issues on your Android smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Create a Profile
Creating a Verizon Cloud profile on your Android™ allows you to recover access to your Cloud account if you get locked out.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Install and Configure App
Here's how to install and configure Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Manage Photo Stories
How to manage photo stories on your Verizon Cloud for Android™.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Print Pictures
Here's how to order printed pictures from Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Reset App
Here's how to reset your Verizon Cloud app on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Transfer Content - Android Smartphone
Here's how to use the Verizon Cloud app on your Android smartphone to transfer content between devices.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Video: Improving Battery Life(length: 3:03)
Improve your phone's battery life with the steps shown in this video.
Length: 3:03
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View Browser History - Android
Here's how to view the browser history on your Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
Voicemail, Visual Voicemail or voicemail app not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Can’t access voicemail on your mobile phone? Learn about common voicemail issues and how to troubleshoot them.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Calling - Android - Determine Wi-Fi Call
Here's how to determine if your Android smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi call.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your ZTE Blade.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Network
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Display size, etc.) for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Blade Vantage 2 doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Call a Number
Here's how to place a call from your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Change Network Mode
If your ZTE Blade™ Vantage 2 drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Check Device Storage
If your ZTE Blade™ Vantage 2 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Features
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Check Voicemail
Here's how to check Voicemail messages from your Blade Vantage 2 or from a different phone.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Blade Vantage 2 has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Blade Vantage 2 to improve performance.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Blade Vantage 2 makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Delete Email Messages
Here's how to delete email messages from your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
Apps & Widgets
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Blade Vantage 2 are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Blade Vantage 2 or turn it on or off.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Blade Vantage 2 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Blade Vantage 2 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Install Device Software Update
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings if your Blade Vantage 2 isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) feature on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY settings on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Blade Vantage 2 and a computer.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your ZTE Blaze lets you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your ZTE Blade™ Vantage 2 can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Reset All Settings
If your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Blade Vantage 2 crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slow.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Set Date and Time
If your ZTE Blade shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your ZTE Blade when the screen is locked.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Blade Vantage 2.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your ZTE Blade to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 on or off.
Apps & Widgets
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 on or off.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your ZTE Blade™ Vantage 2 to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 on or off.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery / Power saver / Power mode/ Power saving mode' on or off to help manage battery performance for your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your ZTE Blade.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Blade Vantage 2 doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your ZTE Blade™ Vantage 2 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Blade Vantage 2 is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your Blade Vantage 2.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your ZTE Blade Vantage 2 uses.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your Blade Vantage 2 was imported from.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the phone number for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the current software version for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
Apps & Widgets
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Blade Vantage 2.
Features
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your Blade Vantage 2 vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your ZTE Blade Vantage 2.
How to Use
ZTE Blade Vantage 2 User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Blade Vantage 2. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.