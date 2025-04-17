Second Number plan - FAQs

Verizon Second Number is a monthly plan that lets you add a second Verizon mobile number to your compatible smartphone:*
- Second Number includes Unlimited Talk and Text in the US, Mexico and Canada.
- Data (for apps and internet) is provided by your primary Verizon plan/number.
Learn about Second Number Terms and Conditions.
*Requires a Dual SIM capable device, compatible with the Verizon network, where 1 electronic SIM (eSIM) is not in use. Some devices may not be compatible with all features supported by the Verizon network.