Lost or stolen phone FAQs

Here's what to do if you can't find your mobile device or think it was stolen:
- Try to locate your device.
- Suspend service on your line so nobody can use your device. Suspension prevents unauthorized charges to your Verizon account.
- If you don't want to suspend service:
- Activate another device that you already own.
- Shop for a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) replacement device.
- Shop for a new device.
- File a claim with Asurion if you have one of these device protection options:
- Verizon Mobile Protect / Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device
- Total Equipment Coverage
- Wireless Phone Protection
You'll need your Device ID to file a claim. Sign in to My Verizon from another device. Your Device ID is on the My Devices page.