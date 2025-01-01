|
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G Overview
Find all TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G for everyday use.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your TCL 50 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Change Network Mode
If your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Check Device Storage
If your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to improve performance.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Enable / Disable App
Some pre-installed apps on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G and a computer.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Reset All Settings
If your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Set Date and Time
If your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G when the screen is locked.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Set Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on or off.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saving mode' on or off to help manage battery performance for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G uses.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G was imported from.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Device ID
Here's how to view the device ID (IMEI) for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is running.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.