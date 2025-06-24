How to set up and use Second Number on iOS

How to use your Second Number on iOS



Now that your Second Number is active, let's walk through a few additional steps.



First, you'll label your numbers to identify which is which.



Your existing line is labeled "Primary" by default, but you can name it anything you want. To change the label, tap on it.



Let's name this one "Primary Number".



To label your new Second Number, just tap on it.



Let's name it "Second Number".



These labels are just for you to identify the lines. You'll keep your existing Share Name ID.*



Next, select the default line you want to use for making calls and sending text messages.



You can customize this later by assigning a preferred line to people in your contacts.



Next, choose which lines can be used for iMessage and FaceTime.



You can select just one or both.



For your Cellular Data default, it's important to choose the primary number from your Verizon plan. This is the original line you already pay for data on.**



You can always come back to your Cellular Settings to update these selections.



Now you're ready to start using your Second Number.



When you make a call, you'll see what line you're using.



To switch numbers, just tap it and select your second number.



That's it.



When you start a new text message, a "From" line will show what number is being used.



Tap to change it. Select your second number and you're all set.



And you can assign a line to a specific contact for more control.



The default line used for new conversations is displayed above your contact's name.



To assign a different number, just tap on it and choose a preferred line.



Your incoming calls and texts are easy to identify, at a glance.



Just look for an icon with the first letter of the line's label to know what number is being used.



It's that easy.



Two numbers. One Phone.



That's Second Number.