Managing mobile services and perks FAQs

Lines on your Verizon plan or your Verizon account itself may be eligible to add optional services and perks for an added monthly charge, plus taxes and fees.
Services include protection, productivity and safety options and more (e.g, Call Filter, Verizon Family, Share Name ID, etc.).
Perks include options for entertainment, travel and more (e.g., Disney Bundle, Netflix & Max, Mobile Hotspot, TravelPass, etc.). Browse our perk pages to learn more.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What are services and perks?
Lines on your Verizon plan or your Verizon account itself may be eligible to add optional services and perks for an added monthly charge, plus taxes and fees.
How do I find out which lines and devices on my account can support particular services and perks?
Not all services are supported by all Verizon plans and/or devices. Go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon, and click See all eligible services & perks to see which lines on your account are supported by a particular product.
You only see services and perks for which your line or account is eligible.
Note: International services can be managed from the International Plans page in My Verizon.
Will I extend my contract term if I purchase or remove services and perks from my account?
No, you won't extend your contract term by doing any of the following:
- Purchasing or removing a product from the Services & perks page in My Verizon
- Blocking or unblocking any services or blocking numbers
- Adding International Long Distance or International Messaging
- Adding International Services
- Managing Verizon Family Safeguards & Controls
- Modifying your Friends & Family numbers.
How soon will I be able to use a service or perk once I've purchased it?
Typically you can use an added feature immediately, but it may take up to 15 minutes for submitted changes to apply to your account.
To learn about adding and activation optional subscription perks (e.g., Disney Bundle, Netflix & Max, etc.) visit our perk pages.
When will I be billed for a product I've added to my account?
Can I change my services and perks online if I have a pending order on my account?
No. If you currently have a pending order on your account, you won't be able to add, remove or upgrade/downgrade online until the pending order is completed or removed from your account. Learn more at our Pending Orders Information page.
An Account Owner or Account Manager can remove a pending order from an account online in My Verizon. Learn more about account access roles.
Note: If a pending order is removed, then it's canceled and the order will have to be placed again.
To remove a pending order from your account:
- Go to the Pending account changes page in My Verizon.
- Click Delete next to the pending order you want to remove.
- Click Delete pending account change.
Where can I find the complete list of services I have on my account?
You can view your features, products, and services on the Services & perks page in My Verizon.
Note: If you have multiple devices on your account, select the device you'd like to view features for.
How do I buy services and perks for my account?
You can purchase services and perks for your account if you're the Account Owner or Account Manager. Learn more about account access roles.
To purchase a feature online, go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon and click services. Select the product you wish to add, and then click Get it now (online) or Enroll (My Verizon app).
Note: If you don't want to receive a text confirmation, uncheck the checkbox before clicking OK, and no text message will be sent.
How do I remove services from my account?
You can remove products and services you purchased on the Services & perks page in My Verizon. Locate the services you wish to remove and click Remove (online), or follow the prompts to remove (My Verizon app).
Note: You can only remove a product from one line at a time. To remove the same product from another line, repeat the process.
Why am I receiving a message that says "This product cannot be re-purchased once it's removed"?
The message is telling you that the product has been discontinued. Some products can remain on your plan after being discontinued, but they aren't available to be added again once they've been removed.
Why am I receiving a message that says, "This feature cannot be added once it's removed"?
This means that the feature has been discontinued. Some features can remain on your plan after being discontinued, but they aren't available to be added again once they're removed.