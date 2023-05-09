The offer is no longer available to get discounted subscription rates when you bundle 2 or more participating +play services.
+play Bundle offer FAQs
This page provides helpful information about managing bundled streaming promotional subscriptions in +play.
New subscription enrollments are no longer available through +play. You can keep and manage any active +play subscriptions you already have. To shop for streaming content, learn about other perks available with myPlan and myHome.
About the +play bundle offer
- Your bundle subscription auto-renews monthly at the current rate (+taxes and fees) until you cancel. The billing date for the bundle is the activation date for the first service.
- If you don't activate at least of service within the activation window of 30 days, we automatically cancel the bundle.
When does my bundle subscription subscription and billing start?
Your subscription after you activate the first service of the bundle offer.
Managing your bundle subscription
- Go to the Manage page on +play. Within the subscriptions section, select the bundle offer.
- On each of the tiles, to cancel the subscription, simply click the tile you would like to cancel. In the next screen click cancel.
- You'll see a notification that you’re unsubscribed, and will no longer be billed for the bundle.
Can I cancel the bundle at any time?
Yes. You can cancel the qualifying bundle at any time through the Manage page on the +play website.
Canceling the bundle cancels both services. If you cancel the services before the end of the end of your billing period (month) you’ll have access to the subscriptions until the end of the month.
How do I cancel my bundle subscription?
To cancel your offer subscription:
What are the terms and conditions for the bundle offer?
