+play FAQs for customers - Manage your online subscriptions

If your existing Max subscription is billed directly by Max, you can move your subscription to +play. To move your subscription:
- Click Get it now from the +play pricing page for Max.
- Confirm your billing address and select your payment method.
- Accept the terms and conditions to complete your purchase.
- Click the Max image. You'll be sent to max.com.
- Enter your Max login (email address and password).
Your account will automatically be transferred from Max to Verizon +play. You'll be billed by Verizon to the payment method you chose. Billing from Max will stop at the end of the current billing period.
If your existing Max subscription is billed by a third party (e.g., Apple, Verizon Fios, etc.) - You must cancel your Max subscription and resubscribe through +play:
- Contact the service provider to cancel.
- Wait to re-subscribe through +play until the end of the original subscription's billing cycle. This helps avoid duplicate charges for the service.
- Resubscribe through +play.
Important: Contact Max for any refund inquiries in the event you're double billed.
Note: If you are a Fios Home Internet or Fios TV customer, you will need to manage your Max subscription through your Fios My Plan Digital flow.