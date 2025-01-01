+play FAQs for customers - Manage your online subscriptions

Yes. When you sign into +play, you'll see offers and deals for which you're eligible. These may include free trial periods, limited time discounts, one-time offers, seasonal offers and more.

Note: Some deals may not be available for Fios Home Internet or Fios TV customers.



More benefits: When you use your Verizon VisaⓇ Card as your payment method, you can earn 2% back on your purchases.