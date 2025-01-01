Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

+play FAQs for customers - Manage your online subscriptions

About +play

    What is +play?

    +play lets you discover, purchase and manage your digital subscriptions in one place. You get a complete view of subscriptions you have, what you're paying for and other available services.

    You can:

    • Browse, buy and manage subscriptions (e.g., video, gaming, lifestyle, etc.).
    • Discover just-released shows and the hottest games.
    • Access content as you're used to, directly from each content partner's app or online portal.
    • Easily add or cancel services so you're only paying for the things you want.
    • View and manage payments all in one place.
    • Find the best offers for you.

    What does it cost to use +play?

    Access to +play is provided at no cost to eligible Verizon customers.

    Subscription purchases you make through +play:

    • Are charged to the payment method you provide.
    • Don't appear on your Verizon bill. You can see your subscription billing and payments in the list or calendar view in the +play Manage subscriptions section.

    Are any special offers and deals available through +play?

    Yes. When you sign into +play, you'll see offers and deals for which you're eligible. These may include free trial periods, limited time discounts, one-time offers, seasonal offers and more.

    Note: Some deals may not be available for Fios Home Internet or Fios TV customers.

    More benefits: When you use your Verizon VisaⓇ Card as your payment method, you can earn 2% back on your purchases.

    What subscriptions can Fios customers get through +play?

    Most +play subscriptions are available to Fios customers.

    View eligibility information and find out how to subscribe to services that aren't available through +play by visiting our +play FAQs for Fios customers  page.

    If you're a Fios Home Internet or Fios TV customer and  see a service listed in the Shop page, then the subscription is available for purchase.

    These SVOD (Streaming Video on Demand services) are not available for purchase through +play:

    • AMC+
    • Max
    • NBA League Pass
    • Starz
    • YouTube TV

    To purchase one of these services you must go through your Fios set top box or your Fios My Plan overview page.

    You can view a complete list of available subscriptions on our +play content provider page.

    Can I buy +play subscriptions in the My Verizon app?

    No. the +play experience is only available through the My Verizon website

    How does +play manage my privacy?

    Your privacy is important to us. When you subscribe to services using +play you will have an opportunity to review and agree to Verizon's Privacy Policy. This policy describes our privacy practices, the information that we collect, how that information may be used and shared and the choices you have about certain uses of information.

    When you subscribe to a content provider's service through +play , you should also review those parties' terms and privacy policy to understand how they use, collect and share your data.

    I have been informed that my +play subscription will be terminated. What are my options?

    Unfortunately, on occasion, Verizon and a content provider elect to not continue to provide subscriptions for sale in +play. If you are a current subscriber to one such content provider, you will receive an email with important information about the termination of your subscription. No action is required on your part, as your subscription will be automatically terminated before the scheduled renewal date.

    If you wish to retain your subscription, you may resubscribe directly through the content provider at any time via their website. You may wish to wait until the end of your +play billing cycle to avoid being double-billed. Refunds are not issued for partial months. In most cases, your existing profile and settings with that content provider will remain active.

Eligibility

    Do I have to be a Verizon customer to access +play?

    Anyone can browse +play offers any time. However, to make purchases through +play, you must:

    Prepaid and Business accounts are NOT eligible to subscribe in +play.

    Note:

    • +play access is restricted to those who are at least 18 years old. Otherwise parental supervision is required.
    • All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase.
      • Eligibility requirements apply; some offers may not be available to you through +play.
      • Activation and/or access to +play products and services occur outside of +play on a site provided by the seller.
      • Add'l terms may apply.

Available promotions

    What promotions are available with +play?

    See what exclusive promotional offers are available to you with +play.

    Note: Some exclusions may apply based on your Verizon service.

How to use +play

    How do I access +play?

    You can visit the +play home page any time and browse services and deals.

    Sign in to your My Verizon account using your mobile number, User ID, or One Verizon ID to use the Shop, Discover, Manage and Notifications tabs to add subscriptions or manage subscriptions you already have.

    Is +play available through Google Play or the Apple app store?

    No, +play is a digital marketplace available only through My Verizon website.

    How do I add subscriptions through +play?

    My Verizon Account Owners and Account Managers can purchase subscriptions and access special promotional offers through +play. Learn how to add a +play subscription.

    Your subscription period begins from the time of purchase on +play and after creating an account and with the content provider and activating the subscription there.

    You're charged at time of activation of the subscription.

    If you don't activate your subscription within the activation window (30 days), the subscription is automatically canceled.

    How do I access and manage the services I signed up for through +play?

    After you subscribe to a service, you use the service directly through each content provider's app or online portal. You can come back to +play to manage your subscriptions at any time.

    What kind of notifications will I get in +play?

    Review full answer

    • For new offers and promotions
    • For updates about billing and payment activity (e.g., free trial period ending, price changes, etc.)
    • For account changes
    • For content-related updates

    Can I pause a subscription I got through +play if I need to?

    Currently you can't pause a subscription through +play. However, you can unsubscribe from a service then resubscribe when you're ready.

    You can resubscribe to inactive subscriptions in your Manage tab, according to the provider's terms.

    How do I unsubscribe from a subscription I got through +play?

    You can unsubscribe from a subscription in +play. Learn how to unsubscribe.

    If you subscribe to a service through +play but didn't activate the service with the content provider, you won't be charged. If you don't activate a newly-ordered service for 30 days, +play cancels your order automatically.

    Important: Cancel any recurring services at least 2 days before the applicable bill cycle ends. Otherwise, you'll be charged for the next full bill cycle.

    Learn more about billing cycles for +play subscriptions.

    What happens to my account with the content partner when I cancel a subscription on +play?

    Canceling a subscription that you purchased in +play also de-activates the account with the content provider. The only exception is for Bundles and Buy One Get One (BOGO)  promotions that include Netflix. In most cases, when your account is deactivated, your account information will be preserved with the content provider.

    Terms of Use for each service are set by the +play content partner. Find cancellation details on the content partner's app or website.

    What happens to my +play subscriptions if I cancel my Verizon account?

    If you cancel your Verizon mobile and/or home accounts you can continue to use +play and manage your subscriptions through the My Verizon website. Your +play subscriptions will continue, but you may no longer be eligible for the perks and promotions that were available with your Verizon account.

    Important:

    • If you use your Verizon phone number as your user name to log in to your account, you'll need a different user name.
    • We'll email you instructions about how to keep using +play.
    • If your subscription prices were tied to your Verizon mobile or home plan, the monthly prices will change to stand-alone pricing.
    • You're still bound to the content provider agreements for purchases you made through +play.

+play and existing Verizon subscriptions

    How do I activate and manage my Verizon promotions and subscriptions on +play?

    After you purchase a subscription, +play begins the activation process that you will complete on the content provider’s website.

    +play provides the capability to view and manage subscriptions purchased directly in +play. You can also manage billing for most subscriptions in +play.

    Note that you cannot manage +play billing of existing digital subscriptions you have through your Verizon mobile, 5G Home, LTE Home, Fios Home Internet or Fios TV plans. You can only manage these subscriptions in your Verizon Mobile, Fios Home Internet or Fios TV accounts.

    Click the Manage tab in +play for any subscriptions included as Verizon mobile phone or Home Internet plan perks and we'll take you where you need to go. Note that any billing that occurs after a promotional period ends remains on your Verizon bill.

    I have a subscription on my Verizon account I'd like to manage in +play instead. Can I do that?

    Right now, digital subscriptions you have through your Verizon mobile or home account (e.g., Disney Bundle included with select Verizon Unlimited plans) are managed separately from subscriptions you add through +play. That means you can't manage their payments or subscriptions through +play.

    However, you may be able to view certain mobile plan perks within +play.

    Can I view my Unlimited mobile plan promotional subscriptions from Verizon within +play?

    Review full answer

    Note:

    • Billing management for digital subscriptions that are included with your Verizon plan takes place outside of +play. But click the Manage tab in +play for any subscriptions included as Verizon mobile or home internet plan perks. There, click the perks you want to manage and we'll take you where you need to go.
    • Any billing that occurs after a promotional period ends remains on your Verizon bill.

+play and other existing subscriptions

    I already subscribe to one of these +play subscriptions outside of Verizon. Can I manage it through +play?

    Most existing subscriptions can't be moved to +play. However your existing Max subscription that's billed directly by Max can be moved to +play so you can manage your billing through +play. For certain offers, you can link an existing Netflix account to a Netflix promotion on +play when you activate the promotion. We will provide instructions to migrate the billing of your Netflix account to +play during activation of the eligible offer.

    To add subscriptions in +play other than Max, you must cancel the existing subscription and resubscribe through +play:

    • Contact the service provider to cancel.
    • Wait to re-subscribe through +play until the end of the original subscription's billing cycle. This helps avoid duplicate charges for the service.
    • Resubscribe through +play.

    What if I already have Netflix and want Netflix Premium?

    The Netflix Premium standalone offer is intended only for new Netflix subscribers.

    How can I move my Max subscription to +play?

    Review full answer

    1. Click Get it now from the +play pricing page for Max.
    2. Confirm your billing address and select your payment method.
    3. Accept the terms and conditions to complete your purchase.
    4. Click the Max image. You'll be sent to max.com.
    5. Enter your Max login (email address and password).

    Your account will automatically be transferred from Max to Verizon +play. You'll be billed by Verizon to the payment method you chose. Billing from Max will stop at the end of the current billing period.

    If your existing Max subscription is billed by a third party (e.g., Apple, Verizon Fios, etc.) - You must cancel your Max subscription and resubscribe through +play:

    1. Contact the service provider to cancel.
    2. Wait to re-subscribe through +play until the end of the original subscription's billing cycle. This helps avoid duplicate charges for the service.
    3. Resubscribe through +play.

    Important: Contact Max for any refund inquiries in the event you're double billed.

    Note: If you are a Fios Home Internet or Fios TV customer, you will need to manage your Max subscription through your Fios My Plan Digital flow.

    Can I change or upgrade my NBA League Pass subscription?

    Once you are subscribed to an NBA service, you may not see other available subscriptions from your Manage page in +play. To see all available subscriptions and make a change to your service, you will need to first cancel your current subscription.

Payment and billing

    How do I pay for services I get through +play?

    You choose the payment method for each subscription. Here's how it works:

    • Choose a service through +play (e.g., Duolingo, Calm, etc.).
    • Enter or select credit/debit card.
    • We charge your selected payment method for the subscription.
    • The charge appears on your credit/debit card statement (e.g., "Verizon+play Duolingo"). It does not appear on your Verizon bill.

    Note:

    • If you have +play Monthly Credits*, your credits are automatically applied to your purchase.
    • More benefits: When you use your Verizon Visa Card as your +play subscription payment method you can earn 4% of the purchase in Verizon Dollars.

    *The +play Monthly Credit perk is no longer available to add to accounts.

    How do I create an account to activate and access content purchased through +play?

    To create an account, +play will take you to the content provider's website after each purchase:

    • The services you purchase through +play must be activated by you.
    • You won't be charged until the content provider has activated your subscription.
    • The subscription renewal fee will be charged to your account on the scheduled day.
    • Charges automatically renew unless you cancel at least one day before the next billing cycle.
    • We'll share details of the costs for you before you sign up for any +play subscription or upgrade your tier.

    What is the billing cycle for +play subscription purchases made in +play?

    Here’s how your billing cycle works:

    • Billing begins the day you activate a service or product.
    • You're charged for a full cycle, on the same day, for each subscription cycle.

    You can easily view and manage billing and payments. Learn how to manage.

    I'm looking at a subscription in +play that I got with my wireless or Fios plan. Why does the billing look different in +play than on my Verizon bill?

    If you purchased a subscription or have one that comes with your mobile phone, 5G Home, LTE Home or Fios Home Internet service, it will be billed to your mobile or Fios bill and will follow the respective billing cycle.

    If you got the subscription through +play, the subscription is billed to a credit card and the cycle will start from when you purchased and activated the service.

    How am I charged if I cancel a +play subscription in the middle of my billing cycle?

    When you you cancel a +play subscription mid-billing cycle here's what happens:

    • Mid-cycle cancellations - No refunds/credits are given for partial periods of service. You continue to have access to the service through the end of the billing period since you paid for the cycle already.
    • Mid-cycle service tier changes (e.g., upgrade/downgrade a service or move to/from a bundled service). You get immediate access to the new tier. Any difference in price is applied to your next bill.

    Will I be charged for a subscription that I did not activate?

    No. You will not be charged unless you activate the subscription on the service provider's website or app by setting up an account. If you don't activate a newly-ordered service for 30 days, +play cancels your order automatically.

+play Perk Credit

    What is the +play Monthly Credit perk?

    The +play Monthly Credit perk is no longer available to add to accounts.

    If you already have this perk, for just $10/month with eligible mobile phone or home internet plans, you get $15/month in credit to redeem in +play on eligible content subscriptions, You can get the +play Monthly Credit perk for each phone line with an eligible phone plan and each account with an eligible home internet plan.

    The +play Monthly Credit will auto-renew monthly from the date it was added until canceled by the Verizon Account Owner or Account Manager.

    Here's how it works:

    • The monthly credit is automatically applied to the first available eligible subscription charge that’s due in your +play account. All you need to do is add the Monthly Credit perk to your plan, and then sign up for an eligible subscription in +Play.
    • Any remaining balance is applied toward the next subscription that’s due, until no balance remains. Or, if unused, the credit expires one month from the date it was added. Credit doesn’t carry over to the next monthly billing cycle.
    • One +play Monthly Credit perk is available per eligible line. If other lines on your account also have the +play Monthly Credit perk, those credits accumulate at the account level. Subject to Terms & Conditions.
    • If you are a Fios Home Internet or Fios TV customer only, you are eligible for the +play Monthly Credit Perk per account.
    • If you're a Verizon Customer with both mobile phone and home internet services and bought the +play Monthly Credit perk on both accounts, you'll see the combined total available perk amount.

    Learn more by visiting our +play Monthly Credit perk FAQs.

Troubleshooting

    How do I get help with a service I pay for through +play?

    For help with a service you pay for through +play, contact the content provider. They can resolve service-related issues, like:

    • Password changes
    • Personal info
    • Technical support
    • Service quality

    How do I get help with +play billing or payment issues?

    If you need help with +play billing or payment issues:

    1. Go to +play.
    2. Select your subscription.
    3. Select Manage subscription.

    For help with a +play purchase/billing issue, open Chat with us in the bottom right of your +play screen. We can help with +play issues like:

    • Reporting suspicious activity related to +play or a +play seller.
    • What to do if your +play payment method was compromised.
    • Figuring out any subscription charges that you don't recognize.

    For help with purchases made with your Fios Home Internet or Fios TV account see Fios support FAQ - Contact

    What do I do if I suspect fraud on a +play subscription on my account?

    If you suspect fraud on your account follow the instructions below if you encounter:

    • Suspicious activity (e.g., new device being registered, settings and /or preferences changed on your account, or other unusual behavior) within the content provider service, you'll need to contact the content provider.
    • Fraudulent charges on your credit/debit card for a Verizon +play subscription for +play subscription you'll need to chat with us for further resolution.

The Verizon Visa® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.