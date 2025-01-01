+play Monthly Credit perk for select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

+play lets you discover, purchase and manage your digital subscriptions in one place. You get a view of your subscriptions, what you're paying for and other available services.
You can:
- Browse, buy and manage subscriptions (e.g., video, gaming, lifestyle, etc.).
- Discover just-released shows and the hottest games.
- Access content as you're used to, directly from each content partner's app or online portal.
- Easily add or cancel services so you're only paying for the things you want.
- View and manage payments all in one place.
- Find the best offers for you.
Learn more by visiting our +play FAQs - Manage your online subscriptions.