+play Monthly Credit perk for select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

+play lets you discover, purchase and manage your digital subscriptions in one place. You get a view of your subscriptions, what you're paying for and other available services.



You can:

Browse, buy and manage subscriptions (e.g., video, gaming, lifestyle, etc.).

Discover just-released shows and the hottest games.

Access content as you're used to, directly from each content partner's app or online portal.

Easily add or cancel services so you're only paying for the things you want.

View and manage payments all in one place.

Find the best offers for you.

Learn more by visiting our +play FAQs - Manage your online subscriptions.