|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Galaxy Watch Ultra Overview
Find all Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Support info here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Related links
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - Samsung
Here's how to download apps on your Samsung device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Access Notification Panel
Here's how to view and dismiss notifications for your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Add Cellular Plan
Here's how to activate your Galaxy Watch Ultra on a mobile plan with Number Share.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Add a Samsung Account
Here's how to add a Samsung account to your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Add an Existing Email Account
Here's how to add an existing email account to your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (Screen timeout, Background style, Font, etc.) on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Answer a Call
Here's how to answer a call from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Back Up Data
Here's how to free up space if your Galaxy Watch Ultra runs slowly or crashes / resets or apps freeze when running them.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Call a Number
Here's how to place a call from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Charge the Device
Here's how to charge your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Check Device Storage
Here's how to free up space if your Galaxy Watch Ultra runs slowly or crashes / resets or apps freeze when running them.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection
Here's how to remove paired Bluetooth devices from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Determine Cellular Capabilities
Here's how to tell what your Galaxy Watch Ultra can do when your phone is turned on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., PIN, pattern, etc.) for your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Extend Battery Life
Here are some ways to improve the battery life of your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Galaxy Watch Ultra if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Galaxy Watch Ultra if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle, view data usage and set data limits on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings, if your Galaxy Watch Ultra isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Remove Email Account
Here's how to remove an email account from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Replace Existing Device
Here's how to activate your Galaxy Watch Ultra If you've recently replaced your watch or have reset the network settings.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to reply to email from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Galaxy Watch5 / Galaxy Watch5 Pro if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to set or change ringtones for incoming calls / messages on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Switch Paired Phone
Here's how to unpair your Galaxy Watch Ultra from your current phone and then pair with a new one.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your Galaxy Watch Ultra offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Galaxy Watch Ultra on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Galaxy Watch Ultra on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Galaxy Watch Ultra provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Galaxy Watch Ultra to share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn Remote Connection On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Remote connection' for your Galaxy Watch Ultra on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn TalkBack On / Off
Here's how to turn TalkBack (screen reader) for your Galaxy Watch Ultra on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Galaxy Watch Ultra to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Galaxy Watch Ultra is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Unlock the Device
Here's how to unlock the screen on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view and delete call history from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View Contacts
Here's how to view contacts on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Galaxy Watch Ultra is running.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages from your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Galaxy Watch Ultra.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Software Update
Get instructions on how to download the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Get online technical support and help with common issues.