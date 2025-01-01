Verizon Custom Experience programs FAQs

Custom Experience uses information about the websites you visit and the apps you use on your mobile device including usage patterns within this information to help us determine interests, preferences and insights. For example, the information may help us determine that you have an interest in sports or the outdoors or that you may be interested in certain products and services. We use only the first part of the web addresses (URLs) you visit (the part that includes the top level domain and subdomain of the URL); we don't use information past the first "/" or "?" in the URL.



Custom Experience Plus uses the same information as Custom Experience and also uses:

Device location information we obtain from the Verizon network and from Verizon apps you have permitted to collect location for these purposes.

Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI), including information about the phone numbers you call or that call you and the times you receive these calls. It also includes information about the quantity, type, destination, location, and amount of use of your Verizon telecommunications and interconnected voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services and related billing information.

We may combine the interests preferences and insights we develop in the Customer Experience programs with other information that we already use. You can find details about the information we collect and how we use it in our Privacy Policy.



We make efforts to eliminate the use of websites that may be sensitive in nature; for example, we employ filters that are designed to exclude websites related to adult content, health conditions, sexual orientation and others. We also make efforts to eliminate the use of location information about sensitive points of interest in these same areas.