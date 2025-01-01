Verizon Custom Experience programs FAQs

Your participation in our Custom Experience programs helps us personalize our communications with you, give you more relevant product and service recommendations, and develop plans, services, and offers that are more appealing to you. For example, if we think you like music, we could present you with a Verizon offer that includes music content or provide you with a choice related to a concert in our myAccess reward program. You get the most personalized content and marketing when you opt-in to Custom Experience Plus because it allows us to use a broader range of information to better understand your interests. We don't sell information we use in these programs to others for them to use for their own advertising.
You get the most personalized content and marketing when you opt-in to Custom Experience Plus because it allows us to use a broader range of information to better understand your interests. We don’t sell information we use in these programs to others for them to use for their own advertising.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What are Custom Experience and Custom Experience Plus and why should I participate?
Your participation in our Custom Experience programs helps us personalize our communications with you, give you more relevant product and service recommendations, and develop plans, services, and offers that are more appealing to you. For example, if we think you like music, we could present you with a Verizon offer that includes music content or provide you with a choice related to a concert in our myAccess reward program. You get the most personalized content and marketing when you opt-in to Custom Experience Plus because it allows us to use a broader range of information to better understand your interests. We don't sell information we use in these programs to others for them to use for their own advertising.
What information do you use for the Custom Experience programs?
Custom Experience uses information about the websites you visit and the apps you use on your mobile device including usage patterns within this information to help us determine interests, preferences and insights. For example, the information may help us determine that you have an interest in sports or the outdoors or that you may be interested in certain products and services. We use only the first part of the web addresses (URLs) you visit (the part that includes the top level domain and subdomain of the URL); we don't use information past the first "/" or "?" in the URL.
Custom Experience Plus uses the same information as Custom Experience and also uses:
- Device location information we obtain from the Verizon network and from Verizon apps you have permitted to collect location for these purposes.
- Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI), including information about the phone numbers you call or that call you and the times you receive these calls. It also includes information about the quantity, type, destination, location, and amount of use of your Verizon telecommunications and interconnected voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services and related billing information.
We may combine the interests preferences and insights we develop in the Customer Experience programs with other information that we already use. You can find details about the information we collect and how we use it in our Privacy Policy.
We make efforts to eliminate the use of websites that may be sensitive in nature; for example, we employ filters that are designed to exclude websites related to adult content, health conditions, sexual orientation and others. We also make efforts to eliminate the use of location information about sensitive points of interest in these same areas.
Do the Custom Experience programs share information that identifies me with other companies?
We don't share information that identifies you outside of Verizon as part of these programs other than with service providers who work for us. These service providers are required to use the information only for the purposes Verizon defines and not for their own or others' marketing or advertising purposes. They are also required to protect the information. We don't sell information we use in these programs to others for them to use for their own advertising.
How long will you keep and use my information for the Custom Experience programs?
We keep information about the websites you visit for no more than 6 months. We keep location and CPNI information we use for these programs for approximately one year. We regularly refresh the interest categories we develop as part of the Custom Experience programs (e.g., "coffee lover" or "sports enthusiast") and keep them as long as you're participating in the programs or until you reset your line.
Do the Custom Experience programs use information from my emails, texts or calls?
The programs don't use what you or others say during calls or the content of your emails or texts with other people.
Custom Experience Plus does use call detail records including the phone numbers you call and those that call you, and the times and durations of the calls.
What types of customers may participate in the Custom Experience programs?
Consumer and small business customers with smartphone lines are included in the Custom Experience program, except for lines with devices or plans meant for children and lines associated with Maine customers. This program doesn't include lines sold to corporate and government accounts and lines with tablets, basic phones, or mobile hotspots.
Consumer and small business customers may opt in to the Custom Experience Plus program. This program doesn't include lines with devices or plans meant for children or lines sold to corporate or government accounts.
How do I manage my participation in Verizon Custom Experience programs?
To manage your Custom Experience settings either:
- My Verizon website - Go to Privacy preferences page, scroll to the Custom Experience and Custom Experience Plus sections and update your settings.
- My Verizon app - On the Me tab, choose Profile & Settings > My Profile, then scroll to Custom Experience.
- Call us at 866-211-0874 to opt out of participation in the Customer Experience program. Follow the prompts, then press 2 for opt-out.
What choices do I have about the Custom Experience programs?
You'll be part of the Custom Experience program unless you opt out. (Instructions are provided below or in question #1)
The Custom Experience Plus requires that you opt in to be included. If you (previously opted in to our Verizon Selects program, you were automatically included in Custom Experience Plus when we changed the name of the Selects program to Custom Experience Plus.
You can change your choice in either program at any time using the privacy preferences page on the My Verizon site or the privacy setting page in the My Verizon app, Your choices won't affect any of your other Verizon services.
If you're in the Custom Experience Plus program, you'll automatically be included in our Custom Experience and Business and Marketing Insights programs. Your choice here won’t affect any of your other Verizon services.
You can also use the privacy preferences page or privacy setting page in the My Verizon app to learn how to reset certain information we use for the programs for your line. When you reset, we'll stop using the web browsing, app usage and location information we used prior to your reset in the programs. If you're an Account Owner or Account Manager, you may also block other lines on your account from participating in the programs.
If I turn off the location settings on my mobile device, will my location information still be used for Custom Experience Plus?
We use two types of location information in Custom Experience Plus:
- We use location information from our network. We'll continue to use this type of location information regardless of your device location services setting.
- We may also use location information we collect from Verizon apps we provide to you if you permit us to collect location for personalization purposes. We don't receive this type of location information when you turn off the location service settings on your device.