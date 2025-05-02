Account roles & assigning a mobile Account Manager FAQs

A Verizon mobile account can include one Account Owner, up to 6 Account Managers, as well as Account Members.
Account Owners and Account Managers must be at least 18 years old.*
Visit our My Verizon Account Access Roles to see what each role can do.
*Or at least 19 years old if a resident of AL or NE.
What are the account roles and permissions in my mobile account?
Why would I want to assign someone as an Account Manager?
Assigning an Account Manager lets you as the Account Owner share the management of your Verizon account.
An Account Manager can do almost everything the Account Owner can do, including management and transactions through:
- Customer Service
- In some cases, the Account Manager may need the Account PIN to access Customer Service by phone.
- My Verizon
- The Account Manager must have a Verizon mobile number on the account to access My Verizon.
- A Verizon store
What can’t an Account Manager do?
Account Managers can’t:
- Assign other Account Managers.
- Change the Account PIN.
- Add international services within the first 34 days of account set up.
- Disconnect accounts through My Verizon.
- Request reactivation of a mobile line after the Account Owner’s passing.
Visit our My Verizon Account Access Roles to learn more.
How do I add an Account Manager?
As an Account Owner you can add Account Managers to the mobile account:
- Visit My Verizon to add an Account Manager.
- Important - You must enter the Account Manager’s legal first and last name (no nicknames). Their legal name must match their government issued ID. This helps avoid identification issues when the Account Manager contacts Customer Service or visits a Verizon store.
Visit our How to steps to learn how to add and remove Account Managers.
How many Account Managers can I add?
An account can have up to 6 Account Managers if the account is over 60 days old and has 4 or more active lines.
Can I set up an Account Manager with Customer Service access but not My Verizon access?
Yes. When you add an Account Manager to your account in My Verizon, you can enter:
- The Account Manager's name only. The Account Manager can then manage the account only by calling Customer Service or going to a Verizon store.
- When registering an Account Manager, enter the person’s legal first and last name (don’t use nicknames). Their legal name must match their government issued ID. This helps avoid identification issues when the Account Manager contacts Customer Service or visits a Verizon store.
- Make sure Account Managers have the Account PIN.
Important - To avoid Account Managers experiencing issues when contacting Customer Service or visiting a Verizon store.
How do I give My Verizon access to a current Account Manager?
To be able to access your account through My Verizon, the Account Manager must have a mobile number on the account.
If an Account Manager has a mobile number on your account, but can't access the account through My Verizon, the Account Owner can:
- Remove the Account Manager from the account.
- We'll send a verification request to you by email or text. Folllow the link to confirm the change.
- Add the Account Manager back to the account and include the Account Manager's mobile number and email address.
The Account Manager then has access to the account through My Verizon, Customer Service and Verizon stores.
Visit our How to steps to learn how to add and remove Account Managers.
Will the Account Manager be notified after being given access to My Verizon?
Yes. We send the Account Manager a text and email:
- If the Account Manager isn't registered for My Verizon - The text message has a temporary password for sign in to My Verizon.
- If the Account Manager is registered for My Verizon - The text message and email advises of the change. The Account Manager can sign in to My Verizon with his or her existing password.
How do I change the Account Owner?
The person who originally opened your account is the Account Owner by default. To change the Account Owner you must contact Customer Service by phone.
Important: There can only be 1 Account Owner per account.