Verizon Home Device Protect FAQs

To be eligible for Verizon Home Device Protect, you must have either:

A Verizon broadband account with Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet.

A Verizon mobile account with:* Unlimited plans you can mix and match A shared data plan, such as: Shared Data Plan – 5GB** Shared Data Plan – 10GB** The new Verizon Plan shared data plan (e.g., S, M, L)** The Verizon Plan** The MORE Everything® Plan**



Not sure what plan you have? Go to My Plan in My Verizon.



