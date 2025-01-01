Verizon Home Device Protect FAQs

Verizon Home Device Protect provides coverage of eligible home tech from TVs, gaming systems and computers to smart home products, wearables and Wi-Fi enabled home healthcare devices.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is Verizon Home Device Protect?
What do I get with Verizon Home Device Protect?
With Verizon Home Device Protect, you get:
- Connect & Protect - All 5G Home Internet customers with VHDP get a $0 professional setup of 5G Home equipment. Verizon Home Internet customers with a 5G Home or Fios internet plan who are enrolled in VHDP can enjoy a $0 installation for eligible home tech such as televisions, soundbars, security cameras, thermostats and doorbells. 1
- Repairs or replacement - If your eligible home entertainment, home office, wearable or smart home product experiences a covered breakdown, we'll repair or replace it for you. A $49 or $99 service fee may apply when a claim is filed. Limitations and exclusions apply. See the Terms & Conditions before enrollment. 2
- Second residence coverage - Protect eligible home tech in a second residence of your choosing - at no additional cost. 3
- 24/7 Expert help - 1-Tap access to expert support, device tips and self-help tech guides.
- In-home expert visits - 2 in-home visits per 12-month period from experts to help you configure, setup and optimize smart products or choose the best Wi-Fi devices for your home. 4
- Complete Tech Care - Get your laptops, gaming consoles and tablets tuned up and cleaned out.
Note: Verizon Home Device Protect doesn't cover devices already covered by any one of the Verizon mobile device protection options. To learn about protecting those devices, please visit our Verizon Mobile Protect FAQs.
1Customers enrolled in both Verizon Home Device Protect (VHDP) and Verizon 5G Home Internet are eligible to have the $99 professional setup fee for Verizon 5G Home waived in locations where professional setup is available. Professional setup available in select locations and, if available, will present at time of service order. To be eligible for fee waiver, the 5G Home order must be placed after 4/25/24 and while the customer is enrolled in both VHDP and 5G Home. The customer must remain enrolled in both VHDP and 5G Home for 90 days after the professional setup. After 90 days, the setup fee will be waived and a bill credit will be added to the customer's Verizon account. Promotional offers for the professional setup fee may be offered periodically to other Verizon customers.
2If we determine that we cannot service your product as specified in this Plan, we may replace it with a replacement product, or we may at our discretion, issue you a gift card or check based on the replacement value, age and condition of the product, as determined by us, immediately prior to the breakdown.
3Your primary address for Verizon Home Device Protect coverage is your Verizon account address. You may change your second covered address up to 3 times per 12 months. In order to cover a second address, you must add it through your Asurion dashboard at my.asurion.com/dashboard or at the time of filing a claim. Your second covered address must be used primarily for residential and not business purposes. Terms and conditions apply to both covered addresses, and claims at both covered addresses will count towards the plan aggregate claim limit.
4Limitations and exclusions apply. See Verizon Home Device Protect Technical Support Terms of Service for details.
Who's eligible for Verizon Home Device Protect?
To be eligible for Verizon Home Device Protect, you must have either:
- A Verizon broadband account with Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet.
- A Verizon mobile account with:*
- Unlimited plans you can mix and match
- A shared data plan, such as:
- Shared Data Plan – 5GB**
- Shared Data Plan – 10GB**
- The new Verizon Plan shared data plan (e.g., S, M, L)**
- The Verizon Plan**
- The MORE Everything® Plan**
Not sure what plan you have? Go to My Plan in My Verizon.
*Business, government and prepaid accounts aren't eligible. Certain older wireless calling plans may not be eligible.
**These plans are no longer available to add to your account, but if you already have these plans, you can still enroll in Verizon Home Device Protect.
I have Verizon Mobile Protect. Can I also get Verizon Home Device Protect?
Absolutely. These services protect different products:
- Verizon Mobile Protect covers your mobile phones, smartwatches and tablets that have a line on a Verizon mobile account. Devices covered by Verizon Mobile Protect aren't eligible for coverage under Verizon Home Device Protect.
- Verizon Home Device Protect provides coverage for your eligible home entertainment, home office, wearable and smart home products, such as flat screen TVs, smart thermostats, desktops/laptops, home theater systems, gaming consoles and more. It covers not only eligible home tech but also provides 24/7 remote premium technical support, and includes two in-home visits per 12 months.*
* Verizon Home Device Protect doesn't cover products connected to a Verizon mobile account or covered by any one of the Verizon mobile device protection options.
What types of products are covered by Verizon Home Device Protect and what does that coverage include?
Verizon Home Device Protect covers a variety of the most common electronic products in your home. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Products covered:
- TVs (LCD, Plasma, LED)
- Desktops / laptops*
- Gaming consoles (e.g., XBox®)
- Printers
- Home theater systems
- DVD / Blu-ray™ players
- Audio/video streaming devices*
- Routers*
- Smart home / Wi-Fi products (e.g., smart thermostat, Alexa™, etc.)
- Wi-Fi enabled home healthcare devices
- Smart mops and vacuums
- Smart pet care
- Advanced gaming devices
- Wearables (e.g., smartwatches**)
- Premium audio headsets
- Tablets**
- Also includes coverage for accidental damage while handling for select portable products:
- Laptops**
- Wearables (e.g., smartwatches**)
- Tablets**
For more details, and a full list of products covered refer to the Verizon Home Device Protect Terms & Conditions.
*Excludes any Verizon-branded or provided routers and audio/video streaming devices supported by Verizon.
**To be covered by Verizon Home Device Protect, eligible products must be equipped with a Windows® operating system version Windows 7 or newer, Android™ version 1.6 or newer, or for Apple® computers, an Apple operating system version OS X (10) or newer.
What types of breakdowns are covered by the extended warranty protection provided through Verizon Home Device Protect?
Eligible products are covered for mechanical or electrical failures caused by defects in materials and workmanship, normal wear and tear and power surge.
Plus, portable products are covered for unintentional and accidental damage from handling. Limitations and exclusions apply. See the Terms & Conditions for complete details.
Is there a limit on how many of my household's eligible products are covered by Verizon Home Device Protect and how many claims I can file?
All eligible products at your primary home residence (Verizon account address) or your second covered address (added through your Asurion dashboard), are covered. See the Verizon Home Device Protect Terms & Conditions to review the list of eligible products.
After you're enrolled in Verizon Home Device Protect for 30 days, you can file a claim on an eligible product that experiences a breakdown. You can file an unlimited number of claims in a 12-month time frame; however, each approved claim may not exceed $3,000, and the maximum annual claim limit is $5,000 in a 12-month period, under a single plan.
Each approved claim will apply to your total claim limit for 12 months after the claim is completed. At that point, the amount of that claim will no longer apply to your total claim limit, and the amount of that claim will be added back to your available claim-limit balance (or aggregate limit) under the plan.
How much does Verizon Home Device Protect cost?
Verizon Home Device Protect costs $25/month, plus applicable taxes. You can enroll or cancel at any time.
Once a claim is approved under Verizon Home Device Protect, you may be required to pay either $0, $49 or $99, depending on the product, prior to receiving a repair or replacement. For each product installation you request, a $49 service fee also applies. You can check the applicable services fees for specific products under Verizon Home Device Protect on Asurion's website.
Where can I find the Terms & Conditions for Verizon Home Device Protect?
How do I get Verizon Home Device Protect?
You can enroll in Verizon Home Device Protect on the Services & perks page in My Verizon.
- My Verizon website - Scroll to the Home section and select Home Device Protect. Follow the prompts to add Verizon Home Device Protect.
- My Verizon app - Scroll to the Home section and tap Verizon Home Device Protect. Tap Sign up now and follow the prompts to add Verizon Home Device Protect.
- Tech Coach app.*
Once you download the Tech Coach app, you will get 1-tap access to 24/7 expert support, personalized device tips and self-help tech guides to help get the most out of Verizon Home Device Protect. After you’re enrolled for 30 days, you can file a claim on an eligible product that experiences a breakdown.
*The Tech Coach app collects data from the user's device to facilitate certain Tech Coach Home services for home products, including but not limited to the tap-to-call, tap-to-chat and device optimization insights and functionalities. This data is used solely for Tech Coach services. The Tech Coach app is provided by Asurion Mobile Applications, LLC. For complete details, see the Tech Coach end user license agreement. Data usage applies for download and use.
How do I cancel Verizon Home Device Protect?
You can cancel your Verizon Home Device Protect service at any time online, in the My Verizon app, by phone or in a Verizon store. Upon canceling, you'll receive a prorated refund of your monthly fee.
To cancel online or in the My Verizon app, go to the Services & perks page in My Verizon. Then:
- My Verizon website - Click Manage Services & perks. Select Verizon Home Device Protect and click Remove on the line(s) you want to remove it from.
- My Verizon app - Scroll to Manage Services & perks and tap Verizon Home Device Protect. Select Remove on the line(s) you want to remove Verizon Home Device Protect from.
Note: You have 60 days after cancellation to file a claim.
How do I change or select my second residence for coverage?
Your primary address for Verizon Home Device Protect coverage is your Verizon account address. You may change your second covered address up to 3 times per 12 months. In order to cover a second address, you must add it through your Asurion dashboard at my.asurion.com/dashboard or at the time of filing a claim.
What types of second residences are eligible to add?
Your second covered address must be used primarily for residential and not business purposes. Terms and conditions apply to both covered addresses, and claims at both covered addresses will count towards the plan aggregate claim limit.
What technical support is provided with Verizon Home Device Protect?
Verizon Home Device Protect provides personalized technical support, featuring a connected home expert who can answer virtually any question about your covered home entertainment and smart home products. If you’re having an issue with any eligible product, you can download the Tech Coach app to get help or call an Expert for help.
Experts can solve most tech issues in just one call. If not, they'll call you back at your convenience with a solution or recommendation. In addition, Experts will make recommendations on how to optimize your home entertainment and smart products to meet your needs and suit your lifestyle.
Verizon Home Device Protect also provides up to 2 in-home visits per 12 months from an Expert to help you optimize your home Wi-Fi products.
How do I get technical support for the Wi-Fi products in my home through Verizon Home Device Protect?
Open the Verizon Tech Coach app on your smartphone to:
- Start a chat - Enter a question in the Type your question field and tap Send.
- Call - Tap the Call icon (red box with a white phone inside).
Or call 800-922-0204 and say "Verizon Home Device Protect" when prompted.
When can I call an Expert for technical support?
There's no limit to the number of times you can contact an Expert for technical support. Experts are available to you 24/7, every day of the year.
How do I file a claim with Verizon Home Device Protect for a product that's malfunctioning?
You can file a claim on Asurion's website or by calling Asurion at 844-769-1991. You can file a claim 24 hours a day, seven 7 days a week.
When can I file a claim?
There is a 30-day waiting period before you can file a claim. The 30-day period begins on the date of your enrollment.
Will a service fee apply when I file my claim?
Depending on the product, a $49 or $99 service may apply. See the Verizon Home Device Protect Terms & Conditions to review the list of applicable service fees.
How do I track a Verizon Home Device Protect claim I filed?
You'll receive email updates during the claims process. If you haven't received an update, please check the spam folder in your email account.
You can also track an existing claim on Asurion's website or by calling Asurion at (844) 769-1991.
How do I track my Verizon Home Device Protect claims and how close I am to reaching my aggregate claim limit?
You can track your claim limit and your aggregate limit in a 12-month period by calling Asurion at 844-409-1998.
When I file a Verizon Home Device Protect claim, what kind of replacement product will I receive?
If we are unable to repair your eligible product and it needs to be replaced, you may receive either:
- A new, refurbished or remanufactured product*, or a product with equal or similar features and functionality that performs to the factory specifications of the original product; or
- Reimbursement for the fair market value of the product.
*Technological advances may result in being provided a replacement product with a lower selling price than the original product.
I need help installing a tech product in my home. How do I schedule a Verizon Home Device Protect product installation?
You can schedule an installation appointment online or call 844-769-1991.
5G Home and VHI benefits:
- All 5G Home Internet customers with VHDP get a $0 professional setup of 5G Home equipment.
- Verizon Home Internet customers with a 5G Home or Fios internet plan who are enrolled in VHDP can enjoy a $0 installation for eligible home tech such as televisions, soundbars, security cameras, thermostats and doorbells.
Prior to the appointment, make sure you have all the necessary equipment for installation, including:
- Any mounting brackets needed
- A suitable installation location
- Existing and accessible wiring if applicable
Pricing information:
- A $49 service fee (plus applicable taxes) applies for each product installed.
- Verizon Home Internet customers with a 5G Home or Fios internet plan who are enrolled in VHDP can enjoy a $0 installation for eligible home tech such as televisions, soundbars, security cameras, thermostats and doorbells.
Installations are available in select locations and for select products, which are subject to change at any time.
Product must be new or fully functioning at the time of installation, and Wi-Fi access must be available for certain products to be installed. Availability of installation services is contingent on certain criteria, including product type, customer location and appointment/technician availability.
What products qualify for the Verizon Home Device Protect installation service?
With Verizon Home Device Protect you can have the following products installed:
- TVs (wall mounted)
- Soundbars
- Smart thermostats
- Wireless Network setup (i.e., wi-fi router/mesh system)
- Smart Hub
- Smart wireless thermostats
- Smart locks
- Smart doorbells
- Wireless alarm systems
- Wi-Fi security cameras
Pricing information:
- A $49 service fee (plus applicable taxes) applies for each product installed.
- Verizon Home Internet customers with a 5G Home or Fios internet plan who are enrolled in VHDP can enjoy a $0 installation for eligible home tech such as televisions, soundbars, security cameras, thermostats and doorbells.
How much does it cost to have a product installed in my home with Verizon Home Device Protect, and how is the service fee calculated?
A $49 service fee applies for each product you have installed with Verizon Home Device Protect. For example, to install a TV and a smart thermostat, it would cost $98 (plus applicable taxes). These appointments must be scheduled separately.
Asurion will give you a fee quote when you call to schedule your installation appointment, based on the number of products you need installed.
Note: A surround sound system in a single package counts as one product ($49). Several speakers packaged individually would count as separate products (e.g., 3 individual speakers would cost $147 (plus applicable taxes) to have installed).