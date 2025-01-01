Verizon Wishlist for faster online shopping FAQ

Your Wishlist lets you create a shopping list of your favorite items for quicker shopping in the future. You can also share the items in your Wishlist with others.



The Wishlist is available on our website and in the My Verizon app for Android™ and iOS mobile devices. To use the Wishlist in My Verizon, sign in with your My Verizon user ID and password. Not registered? Register for My Verizon today.



Wishlist is not available for Prepaid account customers.



Go to your Wishlist.