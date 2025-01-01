Verizon Wishlist for faster online shopping FAQ

Your Wishlist lets you create a shopping list of your favorite items for quicker shopping in the future. You can also share the items in your Wishlist with others.
The Wishlist is available on our website and in the My Verizon app for Android™ and iOS mobile devices. To use the Wishlist in My Verizon, sign in with your My Verizon user ID and password. Not registered? Register for My Verizon today.
Wishlist is not available for Prepaid account customers.
What is the Wishlist?
How do I get to my Wishlist?
When items are saved to your wishlist, access the list in My Verizon:
- My Verizon website - Tap the heart icon in the top menu.
- My Verizon app - Go to the Shop page and tap the heart icon in the menu.
How do I add a product to my Wishlist?
When viewing products such as smartphones or accessories, tap the heart icon in the product tile to add it to your Wishlist.
When viewing a single product online, tap or click the Add to wishlist link.
When you remove an item from your shopping cart you’ll have the option to add it to your wishlist.
You can go to your Wishlist to view and share the product with others.
How do I share an item from my Wishlist?
You can share individual items from your Wishlist with others. However you can't share your entire list at once.
To share an item:
- Go to the Wishlist in My Verizon.
- Tap or click Share next to the product you want to share.
- Tap or click Copy for the product you want to share. The URL will display so you can copy it.
- Paste the URL in a text message, email or social media message to send to others.
How do I remove an item from Wishlist?
To remove an item from your Wishlist:
- Go to your Wishlist in My Verizon.
- Next to the product you want to remove, tap or click Remove.
- On the confirmation screen, tap Remove.
How do I add a product from my Wishlist to my shopping cart so I can purchase it?
To add a product from your Wishlist to your shopping cart:
- Go to your Wishlist in My Verizon.
- Next to the product you want to purchase, tap or click Add to cart.
- If you selected a smartphone, choose to add the device to a new line or upgrade an existing line.
- If you selected an accessory it will be added to your shopping cart.
- Complete the steps to choose an equipment protection (smartphones only) option and select a plan. You'll also have the chance to purchase accessories for the device you're adding to the cart.
How do I compare the products in my Wishlist?
To compare devices:
- Go to your Wishlist in My Verizon.
- If you're on a mobile device using the My Verizon app or mobile browser, use the "Brand" and "Model" dropdowns to compare devices.
- If you're on a computer, next to the product(s) you want to compare, tap or click Add to compare. The product will appear at the top of the page. After you’ve added the products you want, click Compare.
You can select additional products from your Wishlist by tapping or clicking Compare. Or you can select another product to compare using the "Brand" and "Model" dropdowns.