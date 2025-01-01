YouTube TV FAQs

YouTube TV is a streaming service that lets you watch cable-free live TV from 85+ top networks. Enjoy local and national live sports, breaking news, and must-see shows the moment they air. Included in your subscription: cloud DVR with no storage limits (so you can record all your favorites) and six accounts per household so you can share with your family members.
What is YouTube TV?
How do I subscribe to YouTube TV via the My Verizon app or website?
You can subscribe to YouTube TV with My Verizon. On the Services & perks page, select YouTube TV to subscribe and complete activation.
Which devices are compatible with YouTube TV?
Visit the YouTube TV supported devices page for a complete list of compatible devices. More devices will be added soon.
Where will I see the YouTube TV charge on my bill?
The YouTube TV subscription and any add-on premium packages will be listed in the "Account charges and credits" section of the Verizon bill.
How do I cancel my YouTube TV membership?
You can cancel your YouTube TV membership in the YouTube TV app or from a desktop computer. Visit YouTube TV Support to learn how. Canceling your YouTube TV membership will not affect your Verizon service.