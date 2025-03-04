myPlan | Unlimited Ultimate mobile phone plan FAQs

When you have Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome, you can also keep these non-current mobile phone plans on your account if you already have them: Welcome Unlimited, 5G Get More, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Start Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Go Unlimited.



These plans all count toward the total number of lines that determine your monthly cost. However, you can only add monthly perks to lines with Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome and Welcome Unlimited.



Explore our latest plans. Or manage your plan in My Verizon to compare and change your current plan.



Good to know: You can have up to 12 phone lines on your account.