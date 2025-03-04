myPlan | Unlimited Plus mobile phone plan FAQs

Along with letting you pick only the perks you want, Unlimited Plus provides:
- 5G Ultra Wideband
- 30 GB premium Mobile Hotspot
- Savings on Home Internet with the Mobile + Home Discount
- Save on a connected device plan for watches (only $7.50/month plus taxes and fees), tablets (starting at $10/month plus taxes and fees) and more.
- 3-year price lock guarantee
- Plus Phone Upgrade Guaranteed
- Unlimited talk, text & data
- 5G and 4G LTE
- Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
- International texting
- Streaming
- Free satellite text-messaging