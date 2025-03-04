myPlan | Unlimited Plus mobile phone plan FAQs

With Unlimited Plus, video streams at up to 720p on 5G Ultra Wideband or up to 480p otherwise. And when turned on in your settings, video can stream at:

Up to 4K Ultra High Definition when you're using our 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device.

Up to 720p when you're on 5G or 4G LTE.

Change your streaming options in the My Verizon app. Turn your phone or your airplane mode off and on again to activate the change.