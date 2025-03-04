myPlan | Unlimited Welcome mobile phone plan FAQs

With Unlimited Welcome, both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Welcome plan.You'll see your offers in My Verizon when you're eligible to get them.



If your phone is eligible to upgrade and you:

Switch a line to Ultimate Welcome or add a line with Unlimited Welcome - You can access trade in offers at that time and then every 36 months or when your phone is upgrade-eligible again. Exception: If the line you're switching already has an existing device promotion: If that promotion is available with Unlimited Welcome, you keep the promotion. If that promotion is not available with Unlimited Welcome, the promotion automatically cancels. You can access trade in offers then and every 36 months or when your phone is upgrade eligible again.



Note: The Welcome Phone Upgrade deals don’t apply to Welcome Unlimited. You can switch to Unlimited Welcome any time.



*Your line must stay on Unlimited Welcome for a full 36 months to get the best promotional discounts. For existing customers, the traded-in device must have been active on your Verizon mobile account (any line) for the past 60 consecutive days prior to the trade-in to qualify.