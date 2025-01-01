Your wireless plan travels
With TravelPass
Get unlimited talk text and data* in 210+ countries and destinations.
Once added, you'll only be charged on the days you make or receive a call, send texts or use data on your device while abroad, so there's no need to remove it when you return.
TravelPass can be used in 210+ countries and destinations.
If you choose not to add TravelPass or travel to a country not included in TravelPass you'll be charged Pay as You Go rates.
TravelPass
$12 /line per
day.
Plus taxes and fees.
$6/line in Canada and Mexico.
What's included:
Unlimited data
Unlimited calls
Unlimited texts
*After 5GB of high speed data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the TravelPass session.
World device is required. Must be on a qualifying plan.
Find the best plan for your
international trip.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
How does TravelPass work?
When TravelPass is on your mobile phone line:
- A 24-hour TravelPass session starts automatically when you use your device in a TravelPass country (e.g., make or answer a phone call, send a text or use data).
- Important: To use Travelpass, you must turn on cellular data or data roaming when you go to the TravelPass country.
- Two hours after the session starts, we send you a text letting you know when your 24-hour TravelPass session ends. Using your device after that time starts a new session.
Good to know: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:
- App content refreshing (e.g., Weather apps, Fitness Tracker, etc.)
- Syncing (e.g., with email)
- Device or app software updates
Learn how to check if TravelPass is on your line or how to get TravelPass.*
*TravelPass is automatically added to your line with our Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome mobile phone plans.
Which countries can I call with TravelPass?
With TravelPass, you can call within the TravelPass country you're visiting and you can call back to the US.
Good to know: If you call a country other than the US or the one you're visiting:
- You're charged as if you were in the US and called that country.
- You can pick an International Calling plan or use International Calling pay per minute rates.
How am I charged for TravelPass?
You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:
- $6/day in Mexico and Canada.
- Good to know: Calling, texting and data use in Mexico and Canada are included at no extra cost with our Unlimited mobile plans. Check your plan features in My Verizon.
- $12/day in other TravelPass countries.
Good to know:
- If you travel to 2 countries within a single 24-hour session or have a layover in a different country on your way to your final destination, you're still only charged for the first session.
- If you travel to 2 countries with different TravelPass daily fees (e.g., Mexico to Italy, etc.) you're charged a new daily fee and a new TravelPass session starts.
- There's no need to remove TravelPass from your line as you're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country. And there's no charge when you're in the US.
- Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g., Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line.
International services support
While in the US: (800) 711-8300
Travelling outside the US: 1 (908) 559-4899
If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling
outside the US, please use the below
instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:
- 1. Dial your country’s toll-free number
- 2. Enter your 10-digit mobile number when prompted by the International Hotline
If a toll-free number is not available for the country you are in, please dial (908) 559-4899 (toll charges will apply).