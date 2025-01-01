With TravelPass

Get unlimited talk text and data* in 210+ countries and destinations.



Once added, you'll only be charged on the days you make or receive a call, send texts or use data on your device while abroad, so there's no need to remove it when you return.

TravelPass can be used in 210+ countries and destinations.

If you choose not to add TravelPass or travel to a country not included in TravelPass you'll be charged Pay as You Go rates.

Back to International Travel plans