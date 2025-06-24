TravelPass® FAQs

TravelPass provides unlimited talk, text and data* in 210+ countries and destinations for a set daily fee. Calling within the country you're visiting and back to the US are both included with this plan.
*You get 5 GB of high speed data. Afterward, get unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of your TravelPass session. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited.
What is TravelPass?
How am I charged for TravelPass?
You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:
- $6/day in Mexico and Canada.
- Good to know: Calling, texting and data use in Mexico and Canada are included at no extra cost with our Unlimited mobile plans. Check your plan features in My Verizon.
- $12/day in other TravelPass countries.
Good to know:
- If you travel to 2 countries within a single 24-hour session or have a layover in a different country on your way to your final destination, you're still only charged for the first session.
- If you travel to 2 countries with different TravelPass daily fees (e.g., Mexico to Italy, etc.) you're charged a new daily fee and a new TravelPass session starts.
- There's no need to remove TravelPass from your line as you're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country. And there's no charge when you're in the US.
- Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g., Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line.
How does TravelPass work?
When TravelPass is on your mobile phone line:
- A 24-hour TravelPass session starts automatically when you use your device in a TravelPass country (e.g., make or answer a phone call, send a text or use data).
- Important: To use Travelpass, you must turn on cellular data or data roaming when you go to the TravelPass country.
- Two hours after the session starts, we send you a text letting you know when your 24-hour TravelPass session ends. Using your device after that time starts a new session.
Good to know: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:
- App content refreshing (e.g., Weather apps, Fitness Tracker, etc.)
- Syncing (e.g., with email)
- Device or app software updates
Learn how to check if TravelPass is on your line or how to get TravelPass.*
*TravelPass is automatically added to your line with our Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome mobile phone plans.
Which countries can I call with TravelPass?
With TravelPass, you can call within the TravelPass country you're visiting and you can call back to the US.
Good to know: If you call a country other than the US or the one you're visiting:
- You're charged as if you were in the US and called that country.
- You can pick an International Calling plan or use International Calling pay per minute rates.
Can I use Wi-Fi calling with TravelPass?
Wi-Fi calling isn't included with TravelPass. Wi-Fi calling to a country other than the US is charged international long distance rates whether or not you have an international travel plan.
Can I use my device while traveling outside the US?
Most smartphones and some tablets can be used when you travel abroad. Use our Trip Planner to find out if your device will work for your trip.
How do I get my device ready to use outside the US?
Before you use your device while traveling, make sure your device's roaming is turned on. Roaming must be on so your device can connect to cellular networks in your destination country.
For instructions to turn roaming on and off:
- Visit Let's troubleshoot your device to learn how to adjust your roaming settings.
- Enter your device in the search field under Filter (e.g., "Samsung" or "S23", etc.) and choose your device.
- Select Troubleshoot under the device's name on the device tile.
- In the Search Another Issue field, type "Turn data roaming on or off." Follow the instructions for your device.
How do I add TravelPass if it's not already on my line?
Check My Verizon to see if you already have TravelPass. If not, you can add TravelPass to your line any of these ways:
- Visit our Trip Planner.
- Visit your International plans page in My Verizon.
- Text the word Travel to 4004.
Important: For TravelPass to work, you must turn on cellular data or data roaming when you go to the TravelPass country.
Do I have to opt-in daily to use TravelPass?
No, you don't need to opt in every day. Add TravelPass once and it stays on your line so you're all set for your next trip. You're only charged for the days that you use your device in a TravelPass country. There's no charge when you're in the US.
If I use the full 5 GB/day high speed data allowance, can I get more?
TravelPass gives you high-speed data for the first 5 GB/day. After that, you have unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of your TravelPass session.
To get more high speed data:
- We'll send you a text offering an additional 2 GB of high speed data to use in the same 24-hour session.
- This additional data costs $5 in Mexico and Canada, $10 in all other TravelPass countries.
- Reply speed to get the added high speed data.
You can buy additional 2 GB of high speed data multiple times during a single 24-hour session.
What are my international plan options if I have 2 mobile numbers on my phone?
If your device has the Second Number feature or 2 Verizon numbers, you can add TravelPass to both numbers. You will be charged separately for each.
Important: TravelPass is the only international plan available to add to the secondary number.
Where can I see a list of my SIMs, numbers and carriers?
Visit Using 2 numbers on 1 phone FAQs for steps on how to view this information in your phone.
How do I get TravelPass days on us?
You get TravelPass days on us when you have:
- 5G Get More*, 5G Do More* – Get a TravelPass day each month.
- Verizon Visa Card – You get 2 TravelPass days per calendar year if you apply and are approved for the Verizon Visa Card.
*No longer available to add to your account.
Can I see how many TravelPass days I have?
All of your TravelPass days are stored in your TravelPass bank.
To view your TravelPass bank:
- In the My Verizon app, on the Me tab, scroll to Your savings, rewards, and benefits.
- Tap myAccess.
- Scroll down to Manage TravelPass days.
You'll see the number of TravelPass days you have.
You can tap Manage to see the expiration dates of each of your TravelPass days and/or transfer* them to another eligible line on your account.
*TravelPass days earned with 5G Get More or 5G Do More phone plans can't be transferred to other lines.These plans are no longer available to add to your account.
How do I use my TravelPass days?
The TravelPass days assigned to your line are automatically used when you have TravelPass active on your line and travel outside the US to a TravelPass country.
When you arrive at your international destination, you receive a text message telling you how many TravelPass days you have. Once all your TravelPass days are used, the normal TravelPass daily fee will be applied.
Note: TravelPass days aren't eligible for use on cruise ships.
Can I transfer my TravelPass days to another line on my account?
TravelPass days you get through the Verizon Visa Card can be transferred to another eligible line on the account. The Account Owner or Account Manager can make the transfer through the My Verizon app:
- Go to your TravelPass bank in the My Verizon app.
- Tap Manage.
- Tap Reassign next to the TravelPass day you want to transfer to another line.
- Select the eligible line you want to reassign the TravelPass day to.
The TravelPass day is now assigned to that line.
Note:
TravelPass days you receive from your Verizon Visa Card won't automatically be assigned. You can view them and assign them on the Use Rewards tab of the myAccess screen in the My Verizon app.
Do my TravelPass days expire?
Here's when your TravelPass days expire:
- Verizon Visa Card: TravelPass days expire at the end of the calendar year.
- 5G Get More* and 5G Do More* TravelPass days expire 12 months after you receive them.
*No longer available to add to your account.