1. Available for approved insurance claims in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria including claim approval time, customer location, and technician availability. Select smartphones, subject to inventory availability. Eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement devices could be new or refurbished. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.



2. Available in select locations and for select devices, which are subject to change at any time. Applies to new devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented at the time of device purchase, and is contingent on certain criteria, including device purchase time, device availability, customer location, and technician availability. This benefit is provided by Mobile Secure.



3. Digital Secure: A smartphone is required to download the Digital Secure app in order to access security features, including Wi-Fi security and safe VPN options. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. OS restrictions apply: Android 4.4+ & iOS 11+. Enroll in identity theft monitoring via the app. Verizon does not monitor all transactions and cannot protect against all identity theft. Customer should contact the three national credit bureaus to monitor credit report. Call Filter Plus: Compatible smartphone required; features included vary by device. Tablets, smart watches and basic phones not supported. The following OS requirements apply: Android 9.4.0+ and iOS 2.1.1+. High-risk spam calls are automatically blocked and forwarded to voicemail. Download the Call Filter app to manage all settings and access custom controls. This benefit is provided by Mobile Secure.



4. The Tech Coach app collects data from the user’s device to facilitate certain Tech Coach services, including but not limited to the Tap-to-Call, Tap-to-Chat, and device optimization and insights functionalities. This data is used solely for Tech Coach services. The Tech Coach app is provided by Asurion Mobile Applications, LLC. For complete details, see the Tech Coach terms of service. Device must be on and within the Verizon Wireless Data Network Coverage Area for the Tech Coach app to function. Data usage applies for download and use. The self-help and proactive support functionalities are available at no charge for eligible devices.