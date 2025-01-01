Love your phone? Keep it safe.
1. Available for approved insurance claims in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria including claim approval time, customer location, and technician availability. Select smartphones, subject to inventory availability. Eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement devices could be new or refurbished. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.
2. Available in select locations and for select devices, which are subject to change at any time. Applies to new devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented at the time of device purchase, and is contingent on certain criteria, including device purchase time, device availability, customer location, and technician availability. This benefit is provided by Mobile Secure.
3. Digital Secure: A smartphone is required to download the Digital Secure app in order to access security features, including Wi-Fi security and safe VPN options. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. OS restrictions apply: Android 4.4+ & iOS 11+. Enroll in identity theft monitoring via the app. Verizon does not monitor all transactions and cannot protect against all identity theft. Customer should contact the three national credit bureaus to monitor credit report. Call Filter Plus: Compatible smartphone required; features included vary by device. Tablets, smart watches and basic phones not supported. The following OS requirements apply: Android 9.4.0+ and iOS 2.1.1+. High-risk spam calls are automatically blocked and forwarded to voicemail. Download the Call Filter app to manage all settings and access custom controls. This benefit is provided by Mobile Secure.
4. The Tech Coach app collects data from the user’s device to facilitate certain Tech Coach services, including but not limited to the Tap-to-Call, Tap-to-Chat, and device optimization and insights functionalities. This data is used solely for Tech Coach services. The Tech Coach app is provided by Asurion Mobile Applications, LLC. For complete details, see the Tech Coach terms of service. Device must be on and within the Verizon Wireless Data Network Coverage Area for the Tech Coach app to function. Data usage applies for download and use. The self-help and proactive support functionalities are available at no charge for eligible devices.
- For Verizon Mobile Protect Multi Device accounts, unlimited number of claims is available per registered line.
- Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are per for med by an Asurion certified technician and come with a 12 month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/ verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.
- All Pro On the Go services (a benefit of Mobile Secure) are subject to the following: available in select loca tio ns, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Pro On the Go for new devices is only available fo r devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Pro On the Go for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility de termined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished.
- Digital Secure: Only smartphones are eligible for most features. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. A sma rtphone is required to download the Digital Secure app. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. OS restrictions apply: Android 4.4+ & iOS 11+. Call Filter: Compatible smartphone required; feature s i ncluded vary by device. Tablets, smart watches and basic phones not supported. The following OS requirements apply: Android 9.4.0+ and iOS 2.1.1+. High risk spam calls are automatically blocked and forwarded to voicemail. Download the Call Filter app to manage all settings and access custom controls.