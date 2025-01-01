Verizon 5G Home Internet professional setup FAQs

Verizon 5G Home Internet plans include a Verizon router and a separate receiver (if needed). Our equipment is designed for self-setup. However, professional setup for the equipment is available in some areas.
If professional setup is available at your address, you'll see that option when you order service.
Important: If you're a tenant, contact your landlord before ordering service to confirm there are no installation-related concerns.
What is 5G Home Internet professional setup?
What's the cost of 5G Home Internet professional setup?
If professional setup is available at your address:
- The one-time charge is $99 plus taxes and surcharges. (No charge with the 5G Home Ultimate plan.)
- Professional setup is charged to your bill after the technician completes installation.
- This charge is non-refundable. Our 30-day Money-Back Guarantee doesn't apply to setup.
What equipment will be set up at my home for wireless home internet?
Verizon-authorized technicians choose equipment based on your location's 5G signal strength.
- Installation may require the technician to lean a ladder against your building, walking in your front yard, back yard or behind fences if necessary.
- If your setup is:
- Indoors: We install Verizon's router and receiver. They may be separate or combined in one unit.
- Outdoors: We install a Verizon router indoors; the receiver may be mounted outdoors.
I am a tenant or live in an area that has a Homeowners' Association (HOA). What should I do before ordering wireless home internet?
We recommend you contact your landlord or HOA before ordering wireless home internet. Confirm there are no installation-related issues.
If you rent or live in an area that has an HOA, they may need to approve the setup of the 5G Home Internet receiver outside your home. We recommend you contact your HOA before your scheduled 5G Home Internet professional setup date to confirm. HOAs commonly require the homeowner to provide this information for approval:
- Name of the business: Ask your technician for the name of the business doing the setup.
- Installation method:
- We install a Verizon receiver and router (or router/receiver combo) indoors:
- We plug the router into power.
- We connect the router to the receiver with an Ethernet cable.
Important: In some cases, we may need to mount the receiver outdoors on the building, a rail, or on a window. We may need to drill a hole to run a power cord from the receiver to an indoor outlet.
When is 5G Home Internet professional setup available? What do I need to know?
Where available, we offer professional setup Monday – Saturday during normal business hours.
- Setup typically takes 1 to 4 hours (sometimes longer depending on home size and number of connected devices).
- Someone 18 years or older must be home during the setup.
- You'll get a reminder email the night before, then a call or text reminder 30 minutes before the technician arrives.
What if I need to reschedule my professional setup appointment?
Sign in to My Verizon app or website to reschedule your home internet professional setup appointment:
- New Verizon customers start at the Order Status page.
- Existing Verizon customers use the My Orders page.
Setup can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance.
What happens during the 5G Home Internet professional setup?
Here's how the Verizon-authorized technician sets up your 5G Home Internet service and equipment:
- Test the 5G signal strength at your address to determine where to install the receiver.
Important: Usually home internet equipment can be installed indoors. In some cases, we may need to mount a receiver on the outside of your home.
- Install the router (or receiver/router combo) inside your home.
- If the receiver is outdoors or located indoors far from the router, the technician may need to run wires through walls, floors or ceilings.
- Turn on and test the equipment.
- Validate that the router is connected to the Verizon wireless network.
- Test the Wi-Fi connection and signal strength.
- Ensure that one of your previously Wi-Fi connected devices is connected to the Verizon Internet Gateway router.
- Show you how to manage the router using My Verizon app, including:
- How to restart the router remotely.
- Check the signal strength of the devices connected to the router.
- How to customize or adjust your Wi-Fi network settings so your mobile devices can stay connected.
What will I need to do during the 5G Home professional setup?
Someone 18 years or older must be present during setup and must:
- Agree to the setup location that the technician recommends.
- Assign names and passwords to your new Wi-Fi network. You may be able to reuse the network name and password of your prior Wi-Fi network.
- Unlock devices so they can be connected to the Wi-Fi network.
- Provide written approval once the setup is complete.
How can I be sure the technician who comes to my house is authorized?
If you want to verify that the technician who comes to your house is an authorized employee, use CheckMyBadge.com.
- This is an optional step to help you feel more confident and comfortable when the technician arrives to setup 5G Home Internet.
- To use CheckMyBadge, input the technician's badge ID number from the email we sent you the day before or morning of your appointment.
Can I move the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway to a different place in my home after the setup is complete?
No. During set up, the technician determines the best location for the router.
After setup, if you want a stronger Wi-Fi signal in parts of your home, visit How can I improve the Wi-Fi signal if it's weak in some parts of my home?
What do I do if my 5G Home Internet service and equipment don't appear on my account in the My Verizon app?
If you don't see your 5G Home Internet service and equipment in the My Verizon app, update the app on your phone or tablet. Find out how to download/update the My Verizon app.
My homeowners association doesn't allow equipment on the outside of my home. What if the 5G signal is not strong enough when the 5G receiver is set up inside?
Unfortunately, we can't guarantee that our 5G Home Internet service will be available at your home, even if we accepted your order. The Verizon-authorized technician will test the signal strength of the service in your home.