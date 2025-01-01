Verizon 5G Home Internet professional setup FAQs

We recommend you contact your landlord or HOA before ordering wireless home internet. Confirm there are no installation-related issues.



If you rent or live in an area that has an HOA, they may need to approve the setup of the 5G Home Internet receiver outside your home. We recommend you contact your HOA before your scheduled 5G Home Internet professional setup date to confirm. HOAs commonly require the homeowner to provide this information for approval:

Name of the business: Ask your technician for the name of the business doing the setup. Installation method: We install a Verizon receiver and router (or router/receiver combo) indoors: We plug the router into power. We connect the router to the receiver with an Ethernet cable.

Important: In some cases, we may need to mount the receiver outdoors on the building, a rail, or on a window. We may need to drill a hole to run a power cord from the receiver to an indoor outlet.